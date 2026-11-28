Former Mossad Director Draws Protest During German Parliamentary Visit
(MENAFN) Two lawmakers from Germany’s opposition Left Party disrupted preparations for a parliamentary event involving former Mossad director David Barnea on Wednesday, staging a demonstration inside the Bundestag, according to videos shared on social media.
Footage shows the legislators positioning themselves at the entrance to the hall where Barnea was expected to attend a meeting, attempting to prevent access. Their protest was directed at his alleged involvement in war crimes and the September 2024 explosions involving thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon.
The Left Party maintains that Barnea should be brought before a German court over his alleged connection to the operation, arguing that civilians were also among those affected by the coordinated attacks.
Barnea had been expected to attend a breakfast meeting with several German parliamentarians, including members of the Bundestag committee responsible for intelligence affairs.
Separately, the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights submitted a criminal complaint against the former intelligence chief to Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office last week. The organization alleges that Barnea played a central part in organizing and executing the explosions across Lebanon. It is seeking a war crimes investigation and has called for his detention should he travel to Germany.
German legislation on universal jurisdiction gives the country's authorities the power to prosecute certain international crimes even when the alleged offenses take place outside German territory.
Footage shows the legislators positioning themselves at the entrance to the hall where Barnea was expected to attend a meeting, attempting to prevent access. Their protest was directed at his alleged involvement in war crimes and the September 2024 explosions involving thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon.
The Left Party maintains that Barnea should be brought before a German court over his alleged connection to the operation, arguing that civilians were also among those affected by the coordinated attacks.
Barnea had been expected to attend a breakfast meeting with several German parliamentarians, including members of the Bundestag committee responsible for intelligence affairs.
Separately, the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights submitted a criminal complaint against the former intelligence chief to Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office last week. The organization alleges that Barnea played a central part in organizing and executing the explosions across Lebanon. It is seeking a war crimes investigation and has called for his detention should he travel to Germany.
German legislation on universal jurisdiction gives the country's authorities the power to prosecute certain international crimes even when the alleged offenses take place outside German territory.
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