Two People Injured In Russian Strike On Transport Infrastructure In Dnipro
"Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Dnipro," he wrote.
Russian forces struck a transport infrastructure facility.
The injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russian drone attack damages two educational facilities in Kremenchuk, injuring two children
On November 27, Russian forces struck Dnipro, sparking a fire and injuring a woman.
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