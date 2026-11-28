MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were injured in an enemy attack on Dnipro," he wrote.

Russian forces struck a transport infrastructure facility.

The injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Russian drone attack damages two educational facilities in Kremenchuk, injuring two children

On November 27, Russian forces struck Dnipro, sparking a fire and injuring a woman.