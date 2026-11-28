MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) – The weather on Saturday will be pleasant in the high mountainous areas and moderate elsewhere.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop significantly on Sunday.

The weather will be unstable, with a chance of scattered, brief rain showers in the Kingdom's northern part, as well as in limited areas of the central, eastern, and southeastern regions, which may may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The JMD said winds will be southwesterly, moderate in speed, and occasionally active, mainly in the desert regions.

On Monday, temperatures will rise slightly and the weather will be pleasant in most areas, and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

As for Tuesday, temperatures will drop significantly and the weather will be cold and mostly cloudy.

During the early morning hours, the JMD referred to a possibility of rain showers in the Kingdom's northern part of the Kingdom, as well as in parts of the central and eastern regions, which may be heavy for short periods and occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to be as follows: 24–14C in Amman, 21–13C in the northern mountains, 25–17C in the Badia regions, 24–13C in the plains, 28–18C in the Dead Sea, and 30–17C in the Gulf of Aqaba.

//Petra// AG