Food Industry Asia Launches A Book On Food Processing Sector Of India - Current State And Way Forward
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27 November 2026 - Food Industry Asia (FIA), the regional trade association for the food and beverage industry across Asia, today launched Food Processing in India: The Bigger Picture, a publication that brings together diverse perspectives on the role of food processing in India's economy and society. The book was released at the FIA India Conference at Aloft by Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi.
Bringing together contributions from policymakers, academics, researchers and industry experts, the publication examines the connections between food processing, agriculture, manufacturing, markets and consumers. It offers insights into the sector's contribution to economic development and its wider relevance to society.
A central theme of the book is that food processing should be viewed holistically, rather than through any single prism. Its contribution encompasses economic value addition, farmer livelihoods, employment and entrepreneurship, food safety and quality, nutrition, food security, sustainability and international trade. These dimensions are interconnected and collectively illustrate the wider role of the sector.
"India is among the world's largest producers of milk, fruits, vegetables, cereals, spices and fish. Yet the strength of a food economy cannot be measured by production alone. It must also be judged by the economic value it creates and how much of that value reaches those who produce it. That is the test I believe our food processing sector must meet: value created and value shared.", observed Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India in his Foreword to the book.
The publication examines how food processing connects agricultural production with markets, supports value addition and contributes to employment and livelihoods. It also considers the role of processing technologies in improving food safety, quality, preservation and availability, alongside the importance of nutrition and food security.
Other chapters explore food loss and resource efficiency, the sector's economic contribution, India's participation in international food trade and the policy environment supporting food processing. Together, they present a range of perspectives on the sector's development and its contribution to the economy and society.
"Food processing connects a farmer's harvest with the consumer's plate, bringing together important dimensions of nutrition, food safety, livelihoods and trade. This book brings these diverse perspectives together, offering a more comprehensive understanding of the role and contribution of food processing," said Matt Kovac, Chief Executive Officer, Food Industry Asia.
The publication draws on the experience and expertise of contributors from different disciplines, recognising that the many dimensions of food processing are closely connected. By bringing these perspectives together, the book seeks to contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the sector and its role in India's development.
Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, one of the editors of the publication, said: "Food processing is often viewed through individual lenses, whether economic growth, farmer livelihoods, nutrition, food safety or sustainability. Each of these perspectives is important, but no single one captures the full picture. Through this book, we have sought to bring these perspectives together and present a more holistic understanding of the sector and its contribution to India's development".
Annexure: the sector in numbers:
A strong base: India is the world's largest milk producer and the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables.
A growing contributor: Food processing accounts for close to 8% of both manufacturing gross value added.
Ahead of the curve: The sector has grown faster than manufacturing overall and ranks among the largest employers in registered manufacturing.
Rising in exports: Processed food's share of India's agri-food exports has nearly doubled, from 13.7% in 2014-15 to 23.4% in 2023-24.
Room to grow: About 10 to 12% of India's agricultural produce is processed today, which the book sees as significant headroom for the sector to add value.
About the book
Food Processing in India: The Bigger Picture is a ten-chapter publication covering farmer linkages, the sector's economic contribution, nutrition, food safety and quality, employment, sustainability, exports, and food and nutrition security.
Publication: Food Industry Asia (FIA) and Astral International Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi.
ISBN: 978-93-7170-070-2
Editors:
Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director, National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli;
Dr Seema Puri, former Professor of Nutrition, University of Delhi;
Mr Sanjay Khajuria, Founder, Pancheri Advisory, Strategic Advisor to FIA and former President, CIFTI-FICCI.
Contributors:
Mr Pravesh Sharma, former IAS officer and Chairperson, Steering Committee, National Association of Farmer Producer Organisations;
Dr Shweta Saini, Founder and CEO, Arcus Policy Research;
Mr Siraj Hussain, former Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Advisor (Food Processing), FICCI;
Dr B. Sesikeran, former Director, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition;
Dr R. S. Sodhi, former Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul);
Mr Sanjay Dave, former Chairperson, Codex Alimentarius Commission, and former Advisor, FSSAI;
Ms Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Founder and Managing Director, International Council for Circular Economy;
Dr Sudhanshu, former Secretary, APEDA;
Dr Arpita Mukherjee and Dr Angana Parashar Sarma, ICRIER;
Dr Rajan Sankar, Chief Adviser and Mentor, Poshan Innovation Platform, and former Director of Nutrition, Tata Trusts.
About Food Industry Asia (FIA)
Food Industry Asia (FIA) is the regional trade association for the food and beverage industry across Asia. Headquartered in Singapore with teams across Southeast Asia and India, FIA represents leading food, beverage brands, and ingredient and packaging companies in the region. Through research, advocacy and capacity building, FIA works with governments, academia and other stakeholders on food security, food safety, health and nutrition, sustainability, regulation and trade.
Bringing together contributions from policymakers, academics, researchers and industry experts, the publication examines the connections between food processing, agriculture, manufacturing, markets and consumers. It offers insights into the sector's contribution to economic development and its wider relevance to society.
A central theme of the book is that food processing should be viewed holistically, rather than through any single prism. Its contribution encompasses economic value addition, farmer livelihoods, employment and entrepreneurship, food safety and quality, nutrition, food security, sustainability and international trade. These dimensions are interconnected and collectively illustrate the wider role of the sector.
"India is among the world's largest producers of milk, fruits, vegetables, cereals, spices and fish. Yet the strength of a food economy cannot be measured by production alone. It must also be judged by the economic value it creates and how much of that value reaches those who produce it. That is the test I believe our food processing sector must meet: value created and value shared.", observed Shri Chirag Paswan, Hon'ble Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India in his Foreword to the book.
The publication examines how food processing connects agricultural production with markets, supports value addition and contributes to employment and livelihoods. It also considers the role of processing technologies in improving food safety, quality, preservation and availability, alongside the importance of nutrition and food security.
Other chapters explore food loss and resource efficiency, the sector's economic contribution, India's participation in international food trade and the policy environment supporting food processing. Together, they present a range of perspectives on the sector's development and its contribution to the economy and society.
"Food processing connects a farmer's harvest with the consumer's plate, bringing together important dimensions of nutrition, food safety, livelihoods and trade. This book brings these diverse perspectives together, offering a more comprehensive understanding of the role and contribution of food processing," said Matt Kovac, Chief Executive Officer, Food Industry Asia.
The publication draws on the experience and expertise of contributors from different disciplines, recognising that the many dimensions of food processing are closely connected. By bringing these perspectives together, the book seeks to contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the sector and its role in India's development.
Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, one of the editors of the publication, said: "Food processing is often viewed through individual lenses, whether economic growth, farmer livelihoods, nutrition, food safety or sustainability. Each of these perspectives is important, but no single one captures the full picture. Through this book, we have sought to bring these perspectives together and present a more holistic understanding of the sector and its contribution to India's development".
Annexure: the sector in numbers:
A strong base: India is the world's largest milk producer and the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables.
A growing contributor: Food processing accounts for close to 8% of both manufacturing gross value added.
Ahead of the curve: The sector has grown faster than manufacturing overall and ranks among the largest employers in registered manufacturing.
Rising in exports: Processed food's share of India's agri-food exports has nearly doubled, from 13.7% in 2014-15 to 23.4% in 2023-24.
Room to grow: About 10 to 12% of India's agricultural produce is processed today, which the book sees as significant headroom for the sector to add value.
About the book
Food Processing in India: The Bigger Picture is a ten-chapter publication covering farmer linkages, the sector's economic contribution, nutrition, food safety and quality, employment, sustainability, exports, and food and nutrition security.
Publication: Food Industry Asia (FIA) and Astral International Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi.
ISBN: 978-93-7170-070-2
Editors:
Dr Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director, National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Kundli;
Dr Seema Puri, former Professor of Nutrition, University of Delhi;
Mr Sanjay Khajuria, Founder, Pancheri Advisory, Strategic Advisor to FIA and former President, CIFTI-FICCI.
Contributors:
Mr Pravesh Sharma, former IAS officer and Chairperson, Steering Committee, National Association of Farmer Producer Organisations;
Dr Shweta Saini, Founder and CEO, Arcus Policy Research;
Mr Siraj Hussain, former Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Advisor (Food Processing), FICCI;
Dr B. Sesikeran, former Director, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition;
Dr R. S. Sodhi, former Managing Director, GCMMF (Amul);
Mr Sanjay Dave, former Chairperson, Codex Alimentarius Commission, and former Advisor, FSSAI;
Ms Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Founder and Managing Director, International Council for Circular Economy;
Dr Sudhanshu, former Secretary, APEDA;
Dr Arpita Mukherjee and Dr Angana Parashar Sarma, ICRIER;
Dr Rajan Sankar, Chief Adviser and Mentor, Poshan Innovation Platform, and former Director of Nutrition, Tata Trusts.
About Food Industry Asia (FIA)
Food Industry Asia (FIA) is the regional trade association for the food and beverage industry across Asia. Headquartered in Singapore with teams across Southeast Asia and India, FIA represents leading food, beverage brands, and ingredient and packaging companies in the region. Through research, advocacy and capacity building, FIA works with governments, academia and other stakeholders on food security, food safety, health and nutrition, sustainability, regulation and trade.
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