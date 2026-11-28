Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates International Convention For Human Rights 2026 At NDMC Convention Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Rtn. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, had the honour and pleasure of inaugurating the International Convention for Human Rights 2026, organised by the Human Rights Research Council at the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi, under the inspiring theme of“World Peace.”
The convention brought together distinguished legal professionals, advocates, human rights representatives, and eminent personalities from across India to deliberate on the importance of safeguarding human dignity, protecting fundamental rights, strengthening justice, and promoting peace in society.
Addressing the large gathering, which included a significant number of lawyers from different parts of the country, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasised that human rights are the foundation of a just, peaceful, and progressive society. He said,“World peace cannot be achieved without respect for human rights, equality, justice, and the dignity of every individual. Peace begins when we learn to respect one another, recognise our shared humanity, and accept our responsibility towards society.”
Dr. Marwah further observed that lawyers and members of the legal fraternity have a particularly important role in protecting the rights of citizens, ensuring access to justice, and upholding the principles of fairness and equality. He stressed that awareness, education, dialogue, and collective action are essential to building a world where human dignity is respected and discrimination has no place.
Drawing upon his extensive experience in media, education, art, culture, and international relations, Dr. Marwah highlighted the power of education and creative communication in spreading awareness about human rights. He emphasised that films, television, digital media, and cultural initiatives can become powerful instruments for promoting tolerance, mutual understanding, peace, and social harmony.
Reiterating his philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” Dr. Marwah called upon intellectuals, legal professionals, educators, and cultural leaders to work together towards a more compassionate and peaceful world.
The International Convention for Human Rights 2026 served as an important platform for discussion, awareness, and collective commitment to the cause of human rights and world peace. Dr. Marwah appreciated the initiative of the Human Rights Research Council in bringing together professionals and concerned citizens to advance this vital global mission.
He concluded by emphasising that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, understanding, respect, and humanity in everyday life.
The convention brought together distinguished legal professionals, advocates, human rights representatives, and eminent personalities from across India to deliberate on the importance of safeguarding human dignity, protecting fundamental rights, strengthening justice, and promoting peace in society.
Addressing the large gathering, which included a significant number of lawyers from different parts of the country, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasised that human rights are the foundation of a just, peaceful, and progressive society. He said,“World peace cannot be achieved without respect for human rights, equality, justice, and the dignity of every individual. Peace begins when we learn to respect one another, recognise our shared humanity, and accept our responsibility towards society.”
Dr. Marwah further observed that lawyers and members of the legal fraternity have a particularly important role in protecting the rights of citizens, ensuring access to justice, and upholding the principles of fairness and equality. He stressed that awareness, education, dialogue, and collective action are essential to building a world where human dignity is respected and discrimination has no place.
Drawing upon his extensive experience in media, education, art, culture, and international relations, Dr. Marwah highlighted the power of education and creative communication in spreading awareness about human rights. He emphasised that films, television, digital media, and cultural initiatives can become powerful instruments for promoting tolerance, mutual understanding, peace, and social harmony.
Reiterating his philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” Dr. Marwah called upon intellectuals, legal professionals, educators, and cultural leaders to work together towards a more compassionate and peaceful world.
The International Convention for Human Rights 2026 served as an important platform for discussion, awareness, and collective commitment to the cause of human rights and world peace. Dr. Marwah appreciated the initiative of the Human Rights Research Council in bringing together professionals and concerned citizens to advance this vital global mission.
He concluded by emphasising that peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, understanding, respect, and humanity in everyday life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment