MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from Uzbekistan visited several facilities operated by Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR on November 27 to explore opportunities for cooperation in gas distribution, oil refining, petrochemicals, industrial digitalization, and renewable energy.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the delegation was led by Behzot Narmatov, adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on fuel and energy issues, and Energy Minister Sherzod Khodjaev.

Accompanied by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, the delegation visited the control center of Azerigas Production Union, where it examined the implementation of the Smart Gas Network project, the management of gas distribution networks and the digital technologies used in their operation.

The discussions focused on digitalizing gas supply processes, improving natural gas metering, reducing distribution losses and increasing the operational efficiency of gas infrastructure.

The delegation then visited SOCAR Downstream Management, where the sides discussed the development of the oil refining and petrochemical industries, as well as ways to improve production efficiency.

At the SABAH innovation center, the Uzbek delegation learned about SOCAR's approaches to introducing innovative solutions and digital technologies at industrial facilities.

SOCAR representatives also presented the activities of SOCAR Green, its ongoing projects, and plans for developing renewable energy.

The visit allowed the Uzbek delegation to examine Azerbaijan's experience in applying digital technologies to energy infrastructure, modernizing industrial operations, and expanding renewable energy capacity.