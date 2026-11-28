MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Interest among Estonian businesses in Azerbaijan has been steadily growing, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku on November 27.

“This was clearly demonstrated during the fourth meeting of the Estonia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Tallinn earlier this month and my visit to Baku with a 15-member business delegation last October,” the Estonian FM said.



He pointed out that information and communication technologies (ICT) remain one of the strongest areas of cooperation.

“Estonian companies have already established a presence in Azerbaijan's digital sector, and there is considerable interest in contributing to the country's ongoing digital transformation. Estonia has internationally recognised expertise in e-governance, digital identity, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and e-learning, all of which offer promising opportunities for practical cooperation,” he added.



At the same time, as Tsahkna noted, Estonia sees significant potential in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy and green-transition projects.

“Estonian companies can contribute innovative technological solutions, digital tools and specialised expertise,” the minister said.

"The green transition is one of the defining economic and technological transformations of our time, and both Estonia and Azerbaijan are actively pursuing ambitious goals in this field,” Tsahkna added.



He noted that Estonia is home to a growing ecosystem of clean-technology companies that combine digital innovation with sustainable solutions.

“Our expertise ranges from energy-efficiency technologies and smart-grid solutions to digital monitoring systems and data-driven energy management. Azerbaijan's investments in renewable energy create considerable opportunities for partnerships. We believe that combining Azerbaijan's energy potential with Estonia's digital expertise can create innovative solutions that support sustainability, energy security and economic growth. The opening of our embassy in Baku will help facilitate these connections,” he explained.