MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 28 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new nuclear-powered submarine Perm will join Russia's Pacific Fleet and undertake combat duty.

Putin made the remarks on Friday while attending a ceremony to raise the Russian naval flag on the Perm at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, a major shipbuilding center in northwestern Russia, the Kremlin said in an official statement.

The Perm was the fifth Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine delivered to the Russian Navy over the past six years, Putin said, adding that Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building such advanced nuclear-powered submarines, which are weapons systems of global strategic significance, Xinhua new agency reported.

According to the Kremlin, the Perm is a fourth-generation, multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine, and also the first Russian Navy submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles as standard armament.

Submarines of the Yasen-M class are designed to operate in different parts of the world's oceans while remaining undetected. In the near future, the Perm will join Russia's Pacific Fleet to protect Russia's maritime borders, Putin said.

Russia plans to continue expanding and modernizing its Navy, particularly its submarine fleet, according to Putin. He said that the Sevmash shipyard is continuing construction of several types of nuclear-powered submarines, with five missile-carrying submarines scheduled for delivery to the Navy by 2030, including three of the Yasen-M class.

Putin said measures to expand serial ship production and modernize weapons systems would help ensure stable operations in the shipbuilding and defense industries, promote advanced technologies and strengthen Russia's defense capabilities and technological sovereignty.