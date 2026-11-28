MENAFN - IANS) Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 28 (IANS) A group of 95 pilgrims from Kerala visited the Sikandar Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday and offered special prayers, amid heightened security arrangements following the Supreme Court's directive permitting the ceremonial lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon atop the hill.

Speaking to IANS, one of the pilgrims, Shareef from Kerala, said the group had come to visit holy places and offer prayers.

"We are a group of 95 people visiting holy places and offering prayers to God. There are no special rituals or any other intentions behind our visit. We arrived this morning, and this is my first visit to Sikandar Dargah. We will also visit Erwadi during our trip," he said.

The pilgrims said they had travelled from Kerala to explore Madurai and decided to visit the Dargah to offer prayers. After completing their prayers, members of the group were seen descending the hill.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened at Thiruparankundram ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on Saturday, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive.

Police personnel are verifying the Aadhaar cards and personal details of visitors, including those visiting the Sikandar Dargah and Sabarimala devotees, before allowing them to enter the hill premises.

Central security forces have also been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the peaceful conduct of the ceremony.

An initial contingent of 130 central security personnel arrived in Thiruparankundram from Coimbatore late on Friday night under the leadership of Commandant Sunil Kumar.

Security personnel have been stationed at several sensitive locations, including the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, the hill premises, the Deepathoon and the vicinity of the Sikandar Dargah.

The deployment comes amid a prolonged religious, political and legal controversy over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the stone pillar atop the hill, with various religious organisations and political parties expressing divergent views on the issue.

Authorities have intensified surveillance to maintain law and order and prevent any confrontation during the implementation of the Supreme Court's directive.