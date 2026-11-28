MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the union government, accusing it of bypassing the traditional winter session of parliament to convene a special session solely to push through the Delimitation Bill.

The Thackeray camp, in the party mouthpiece Samaana, alleged that the legislation is a calculated move to permanently impose political dominance of north India, referred to as the "cow belt," over the rest of the country, ensuring that a Prime Minister from Maharashtra or southern India can never rise to power.

The editorial criticised Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for announcing the special session via social media -- requesting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to convene the House on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha Chairman on December 2 -- without extending the courtesy of consulting the Leader of the Opposition or other senior parliamentary leaders.

It noted that although the 2026 monsoon session had been adjourned sine die over 100 days ago, the government deliberately refrained from proroguing parliament so it could summon a session at short notice once it had engineered the required numbers.

Recalling that the Delimitation Bill had previously collapsed in the Lok Sabha on April 17 due to the government's failure to muster the requisite two-thirds majority, the editorial questioned how the ruling dispensation has now managed to gather the extra support.

It raised sharp concerns over reports that Tamil Nadu's DMK and Maharashtra's NCP (Sharad Pawar) might vote in favor of the bill.

The editorial warned that supporting the bill would amount to a betrayal of the core ideologies both parties have upheld.

While acknowledging recent friction between the DMK and the Congress that led the former to distance itself from the INDIA bloc, the editorial asserted that aligning with the BJP would cost the DMK its public support base, given the weight of its 28 MPs.

Similarly, it emphasised the crucial role of the NCP (SP)'s eight MPs, alleging that lawmakers were being intimidated with threats of party splits and central agency action -- such as pending ED and CBI cases against YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy -- to coerce their votes.

The editorial also dismissed the "third front" comprising Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM, alleging they routinely act in alignment with the BJP's interests.

According to the editorial, the government's push to expand Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats based on population metrics disproportionately favours northern states experiencing rapid population growth while penalizing southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu that successfully implemented population control measures.

Accusing the Modi-Shah leadership of prioritising electoral calculations for the 2029 general elections over pressing national crises such as inflation, border tensions, internal security, and severe drought in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena warned that passing the bill would be recorded in history as "stabbing democracy in the back" to retain an iron grip on power through communal polarisation.