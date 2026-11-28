MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 28 (IANS) President Lee Jae Myung pledged on Saturday to mobilise all government resources to make South Korea a leading country in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race, as he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for GS Group's AI data centre in the eastern province of Gangwon, his office said.

GS Group is building the 2.4-gigawatt AI data centre campus in the eastern city of Donghae as part of the government's three major megaprojects announced in June. Once completed, the facility is expected to become one of Asia's largest AI infrastructure complexes, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The project will be the first megaproject in the Gangwon region and become Asia's largest AI infrastructure facility," Cheong Wa Dae said. "It will serve as a key driver of new growth and vitality for the regional economy."

At the ceremony, Lee described the global AI technology race as "a silent war at the national level" and pledged all-out efforts to make South Korea a leading country in the field.

"The government will mobilise all its capabilities to ensure South Korea firmly establishes itself as a leading country that sets global standards and charts the way forward," Lee said.

He added that the data center would "serve as a catalyst for attracting early investment from global companies."

The ceremony was also attended by GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo, Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon and other officials.

The project is being carried out in two phases, each with a planned capacity of 1.2 GW. The Donghae facility is part of the first phase, which is targeted for completion and operation in 2029.

The overall project is estimated to be worth up to 120 trillion won ($89.79 billion), including costs for graphics processing units and memory chips, the company said.

-IANS

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