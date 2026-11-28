(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 28. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 35 currencies went up, while 11 currencies fell compared to November 26. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,963,601 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,147,896 rials. On November 26, the euro was priced at 2,151,014 rials.

Currency Rial on November 28 Rial on November 26 1 US dollar USD 1,963,601 1,959,682 1 British pound GBP 2,572,854 2,567,653 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,350,242 2,361,090 1 Swedish króna SEK 191,339 191,225 1 Norwegian krone NOK 200,291 199,473 1 Danish krone DKK 287,389 287,783 1 Indian rupee INR 21,125 21,238 1 UAE Dirham AED 534,677 533,610 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,275,759 6,276,765 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 710,684 709,607 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,230,990 1,234,535 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 250,822 250,055 1 Omani rial OMR 5,103,520 5,090,361 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,379,131 1,378,898 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,073,111 1,072,318 1 South African rand ZAR 112,997 111,190 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,673 38,669 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,867 23,808 1 Qatari riyal QAR 539,451 538,374 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 129,540 129,369 1 Syrian pound SYP 16,092 16,063 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,304,905 1,292,655 1 Saudi riyal SAR 523,627 522,582 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,222,343 5,211,920 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,521,991 1,518,299 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,565,942 1,563,995 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 58,968 58,996 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 935 933 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,319,677 1,326,733 1 Libyan dinar LYD 303,109 302,605 1 Chinese yuan CNY 294,955 293,776 100 Thai baht THB 5,786,740 5,751,395 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 476,553 475,670 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,473,015 1,454,771 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,769,536 2,764,008 1 euro EUR 2,147,896 2,151,014 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 428,934 428,071 1 Georgian lari GEL 758,550 756,524 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 106,906 106,878 1 Afghan afghani AFN 30,449 30,209 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 652,511 652,575 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,155,060 1,152,752 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,078,235 3,073,403 1 Tajik somoni TJS 211,742 212,372 1 Turkmen manat TMT 559,842 558,316 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,128 2,129

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,147,896 rials and $1 costs 1,963,601.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2.93-2.96 million rials, while one euro is worth 3.21-3.24 million rials.