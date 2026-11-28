MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 (IANS) Just when the CPI-M's Kerala unit was trying to steer clear of a series of controversies that have battered its strongest organisational fortress, Kannur, former Payyannur MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan's 'settling scores' speech has landed the party in another major embarrassment.

The controversial remarks, made in the wake of the court verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case, have not only triggered a police case but also drawn sharp criticism from within the party.

State Secretary M.V. Govindan publicly disowned the speech, asking on what authority Madhusoodanan had made such remarks and warning party leaders against saying anything simply because they had a microphone.

The police move against Madhusoodanan has added another political complication.

While the police have decided against registering a case over Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's "blood for blood" remarks in Kannur on November 20, they are preparing to proceed against Madhusoodanan after seeking the court's permission.

The latest controversy comes at a particularly difficult time for the CPI-M, which is struggling to contain a series of setbacks in Kannur, regarded as its strongest party district in the country.

The slide began with the April Assembly elections, when the party suffered an unprecedented setback.

Even former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saw his victory margin shrink sharply.

More damagingly, the CPI-M lost two of its traditionally strong constituencies (Payyannur and Thaliparambu) for the first time to party rebels who contested as Independents with the support of the Congress-led UDF. Madhusoodhan himself lost to hugely popular local former CPI-M worker V.Kunhikrishnan.

The suicide of senior revenue official Naveen Babu further damaged the party's image.

Its prominent Kannur leader P.P. Divya was arrested and spent time in jail after being accused in the case, triggering widespread criticism.

The public differences between two veteran leaders, P. Jayarajan and E.P. Jayarajan, subsequently added to the party's troubles, exposing the factional undercurrents within the district unit.

With Madhusoodanan's speech now becoming another major controversy, the party leadership is finding it increasingly difficult to put its house in order.

For a party that has long treated Kannur as its most dependable political fortress, the succession of setbacks raises uncomfortable questions about its organisational strength and ability to regain public confidence.