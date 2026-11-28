MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to residents to save the women's helpline number 181 and the universal emergency helpline number 112 on their mobile phones and share them with their family members to ensure timely assistance during emergencies.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of receiving timely help during a crisis and reiterated her government's commitment to women's safety and building a safer Delhi.

In a video message, CM Gupta said: "I am telling you two numbers. Do not just memorise them; save them on your phones. You may think you know these numbers, but when a crisis strikes, nothing comes to mind. You may get confused about whether to dial 100 or 101, what to do, whom to call or how to inform the police. In such situations, remember these two numbers."

Explaining the purpose of the two helplines, she said that 181 is exclusively dedicated to women's assistance, while 112 is a universal emergency number that can be used to seek help from the police, ambulance services, and other emergency response agencies.

She advised residents to save both numbers as emergency contacts on their mobile phones so that they or their family members can access assistance without delay during difficult situations.

"The safety of every daughter and every woman in the city is our safety and our shared responsibility," she said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that people often get confused about older emergency numbers such as 100 and 101 during critical situations. Having the updated helpline numbers saved on their phones can help residents seek assistance quickly, without having to remember or search for them during an emergency.

The 181 helpline is specifically meant for women facing distress, harassment, domestic violence or situations involving threats to their safety. Women can use the service to seek assistance and support.

Meanwhile, 112 is the single universal emergency response number that can be dialled to seek assistance from the police, ambulance services and fire department, among other emergency services.

CM Gupta urged people to ensure that these two numbers are saved on their phones and circulated among family members to improve awareness and preparedness during emergencies.