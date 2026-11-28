MENAFN - IANS) Ezhimala (Kerala), Nov 28 (IANS) The Passing Out Parade (POP) Autumn Term 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, in Kerala, was held on Saturday, with President Droupadi Murmu attending the event as the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer.

The occasion marked the successful completion of training by officer trainees and their transition into commissioned service in the Indian Navy.

According to the officials, over 400 officer trainees from various courses participated in the Passing Out Parade at the Pereira Parade Ground, marking the culmination of their training at the INA.

They said that the parade reflected the discipline, precision and high standards of training imparted at the Academy, preparing trainees for the responsibilities and challenges of leadership and service.

Addressing the cadets and the gathering, President Murmu said: "The precision of your drill reflects the high standards of your training, discipline and dedication. I congratulate all graduating cadets and acknowledge the sacrifices and support of their families."

"The presence of young women among the graduating trainees is a matter of pride for the nation. Their achievements will inspire more women to take up challenging responsibilities in the service of the country," she said.

Officer trainees from friendly foreign countries also participated in the POP alongside their Indian counterparts.

Extending wishes to them, the President said: "I also congratulate the trainees from friendly foreign countries. The friendships developed at this Academy will strengthen mutual trust, cooperation and ties between our nations."

Additionally, medals and trophies were presented during the ceremony to officer trainees who have distinguished themselves in various aspects of training.

Officials said that the highlight of the ceremony was the time-honoured 'Shipping of Stripes', signifying the conferment of Commissioned Officer ranks.

This occasion was witnessed by the family members of the passing-out course who have supported them throughout their journey of training.