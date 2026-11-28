MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, who plays the lead along with Naga Chaitanya in director Karthik Dandu's highly anticipated mythological thriller 'Vrushakarma', has now disclosed how she overcame her fear of heights to play her character Daksha in the film.

Talking about her role Daksha in the film, the actress, during an interaction, said, "Director Karthik came up with some unique features for this character. I had clarity on what features Karthik had in mind for this role and why he chose me for such a role."

Going on to give more details about her character Daksha, Meenakshi said, "Daksha, who is doing her thesis in archaeology, is a very focused girl, who is looking to achieve her goals. The journey of this character is very interesting and all the credit for this character must go to Karthik for writing it so wonderfully well."

Talking about the challenges of working on the film, the actress said, "I am scared of heights. However, there are some sequences in this film for which I had to overcome my fear of heights. Then experience seemed very challenging but at the same time, it was also fun. I mustered the courage to do certain sequences."

Meenakshi went on to also disclose that she was terrified of horror movies as a child. "When I was a child, I didn't watch horror movies at home because I thought it would give me nightmares. However, after I grew up, I enjoyed such movies a lot. I really like horror, thriller, and detective movies. That's also one of the reasons I accepted to do this movie," she said.

The film, a horror thriller, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a trailer.

The trailer begins by introducing an ancient, mysterious supernatural force dating back 5,000 years. The story, which initially begins as a treasure hunter's journey, gradually turns into a big mystery surrounding an ancient force that can threaten humanity. Naga Chaitanya is seen in a completely new look. He impresses in a rough and intense avatar as a treasure hunter.

The story takes an interesting turn against the backdrop of Vedic knowledge and forces that are beyond the reach of ordinary human thoughts. In the end, the protagonist transforms into 'Vrushakarma', a divine force that has taken on the responsibility of protecting the Dharma of creation.

The film is to hit screens worldwide on December 4 this year. It may be recalled that the makers of the film have already disclosed that actor Jayaram plays a character called Professor Ranganath in the film.

The makers of the film had released the title of the film on Naga Chaitanya's birthday last year. They had also unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from "Vrushakarma" on the occasion.

The Karthik Dandu directorial is being backed on a massive scale by producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, respectively.

The film will also feature Sparsh Srivastava of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame in a crucial role.

The film boasts of a strong technical team. The story for 'Vrushakarma' has been penned by director Sukumar. Cinematography for the film is by the talented Neil D Cunha while Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the film's music. The editing department is being headed by the National Award winner Navin Nooli. The Art direction for the forthcoming mythological flick has been done by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who earlier worked in Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel'.