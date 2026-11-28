Kaginele (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the state government was working to attract investments from Japanese companies beyond Bengaluru and prioritise employment opportunities for Kannadigas, following his recent three-day visit to Japan to explore investment and urban development opportunities. Addressing a press conference in Kaginele, Shivakumar said there was significant interest in India, particularly South India and Karnataka, among international investors, and that the state was being viewed as a leading destination for foreign investment. "I had visited Japan for three days. We are doing roadshows in several places, including the Global Investment Department. I know what is happening in America, Europe and Saudi Arabia. I will not explain that in detail," he said.

The Chief Minister said a 10-member delegation had visited Japan to study urban development and understand the country's emphasis on discipline and time management. "Technology is very disciplined. There is a lot of interest about India, about South India in India, about Karnataka in South India. A delegation of 10 people had gone to Japan. We had gone to study urban development. Our people there shared about discipline and time sense," he said.

Shivakumar said that on the first day of the visit, he and Industries Minister M B Patil discussed new investments and the Global Industrial Partnership. He added that 525 Japanese companies were operating in Karnataka. "On the first day, I, along with MB Patil, talked about new investment and the 'Global Industrial Partnership'. 525 are operating in Karnataka. They are looking at our Karnataka as the first for Foreign Investment in India. We need to create employment; priority should be given to Kannadigas. That is our goal," he said.

Speaking about his meeting with Toyota, Shivakumar said the company was introducing new ideas and had indicated plans to expand its operations in Karnataka, even as one of its units was being set up in Maharashtra. "I also met Toyota. They are introducing new ideas. One unit is going to Maharashtra. It was done a year ago. They said they will expand in Karnataka too," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government had also discussed the possibility of manufacturing vehicles costing between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh and explored the possibility of introducing cabs. "We have asked them to manufacture vehicles at a cost of three-four lakhs. We negotiated for cabs, but we will not go to compete with auto drivers. Their jobs should not go. They said they will research about this and come back. Toyota vehicles run with less maintenance," he said.

Shivakumar also said discussions were held with Kawasaki, adding that an agreement had been reached to provide employment to 600 local people at the newly built facility in Harohalli, Kanakapura. Highlighting the government's efforts to attract investments to regions outside Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said investors often expressed interest only in the state capital, but the government was encouraging them to explore other parts of Karnataka. "Investors ask only for Bengaluru. We have told them to think Beyond Bengaluru too. Because you all know how land acquisition is in Bengaluru," he said.

He also referred to the role of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in facilitating business opportunities for Japanese companies in India. Reflecting on Japan's urban infrastructure and public transport systems, Shivakumar said Karnataka had much to learn from the country's planning and maintenance of railway infrastructure. "We are behind. Our metro is not planned properly. The whole country runs on trains. They have maintained railway stations better than our airport," he said.

The Chief Minister added that an earlier visit to Japan could have helped him understand its infrastructure and planning practices better and enabled him to take certain decisions. "If I had visited earlier, I could have planned more. I had gone during Krishna's time but I could not visit all this. I should have gone. If I had gone, I could have taken some decisions," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar said that Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries will invest up to ₹800 crore over the next 10 years to expand Wipro Kawasaki Precision Machinery at Harohalli, under an MoU signed in Tokyo. He said that the expansion will be carried out in two phases. The unit will manufacture hydraulic pumps, swing motors and other critical components for the construction equipment industry, creating around 600 jobs for young people in the state. The MoU was signed in the presence of State Industries Minister MB Patil.