New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended Independence Day greetings to the Government and people of Albania, conveying his wishes to Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha and reaffirming India's engagement with the European nation. In a post on X, Jaishankar extended his greetings to the Albanian leadership and citizens on the occasion, highlighting the friendly relations between the two countries.“Warm greetings to FM Ferit Hoxha, the Government and people of Albania on their Independence Day,” Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also recalled the participation of four Albanian professionals in a training programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and elections organised in New Delhi in July 2026. In his post, Jaishankar recalled,“Four professionals from Albania attended the Foundation Course on AI and Elections at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, New Delhi, India (July 2026).”

India and Albania established diplomatic relations in 1956, and bilateral ties have remained positive and cordial, with both countries cooperating across various sectors and engaging in multilateral forums. India has decided to open a resident Embassy in Tirana, Albania, while the Albanian government has also decided to reopen its Embassy in New Delhi, reflecting efforts to strengthen diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Recent high-level interactions between the two countries include Jaishankar's meeting with Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on February 22, 2024. Hasani visited India from February 21 to 24, 2024, accompanied by an eight-member business delegation. Jaishankar also met Albanian Deputy Foreign Minister Megi Fino on the sidelines of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in New Delhi in October 2022. Earlier, he held discussions with then Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022. Albania has also participated in India's Voice of Global South Summit initiatives, with its representatives attending the 2023 editions.

Meanwhile, Albania has recently witnessed anti-government demonstrations in its capital, Tirana, with protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The unrest has triggered clashes between demonstrators and police, prompting the Albanian American Relations Council to call for restraint, accountability and dialogue. The Council emphasised that peaceful protest and respect for democratic institutions are essential to addressing public grievances and protecting Albania's European integration aspirations. (ANI)