Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history, becoming the batter with the most sixes in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. Pant achieved this feat during his side's second T20I against New Zealand at Christchurch, where he scored 23 in 39 balls, with a four and a six in the first innings. Now in 44 WTC Tests, Pant has scored 89 sixes, surpassing retired England all-rounder Ben Stokes (88 in 64 matches). Rohit Sharma is at the third place with 56 sixes in 40 Tests.

Pant is also India's top run-scorer in WTC history, with 3,099 runs in 44 Tests and 76 innings at an average of 43.04 and a strike rate of over 74, including seven centuries and 18 fifties, with a best score of 146. This year in five Tests and six innings, he has made 400 runs at an average of 66.66, with a century and three fifties, with the century coming at Wellington, a stroke-filled 153-ball 128. The match ended in a draw.

Coming to the match, India opted to field first, skittling out Kiwis for 356 runs in their first innings. Skipper Tom Latham (59 in 128 balls, with six fours) and Devon Conway (31 in 79 balls, with four boundaries) put Kiwis to a fine start with a 77-run opening wicket partnership. India had Kiwis down to 184/5, but a 63-run stand between Glenn Phillips (36 in 67 balls, with five fours) and Tom Blundell took them past the 240-run mark. Blundell, playing his 50th Test, played a gritty, marathon knock of 211-ball 89, with 10 fours, stitching useful partnerships with the lower-order batters before NZ was bundled out. Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj also took two wickets, and Washington Sundar got one. At the end of the second session, India was 59/3, with India losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17), with Matt Henry getting one and Kyle Jamieson picking two wickets. (ANI)