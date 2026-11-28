New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Asia-Pacific's GDP growth is projected to ease to 4.4 per cent in 2027 from 4.8 per cent in 2026, as surging AI-related exports and resilient domestic demand outside China help cushion the impact of high energy prices and rising global interest rates, according to S & P Global Ratings. The report highlighted that surging artificial intelligence (AI)-related technology exports and resilient domestic demand outside China are expected to sustain regional growth despite high energy prices and rising global interest rates.

“We expect solid growth to persist in 2027. High energy prices will remain the largest macro headwind and the global AI build-out the largest tailwind; but both forces should ease a bit in 2027,” the report said.“Our Asia-Pacific GDP forecast is still 4.4% for 2027, same as in September. We only made a material upward revision to our growth forecast for Hong Kong and a significant downward revision to the Philippines,” it said, stressing,“We expect Vietnam and India to be the region's fastest-growing economies in 2027.”

S & P Global Ratings expects energy price pressures to ease, with Brent crude averaging USD 85 per barrel in 2027. At the time of reporting, Brent crude was trading at around USD 94.00 per barrel while crude oil was trading at around USD 83.68 per barrel. As per the report,“High energy prices will remain the largest macro headwind and the global AI build-out the largest tailwind; but both forces should ease a bit in 2027.”

S & P Global expects AI infrastructure spending to remain a key driver of global growth in 2027, albeit with a moderating impact. Meanwhile, it noted, global bond yields have risen amid higher inflation, shifting monetary policy expectations, AI-related debt financing and concerns over fiscal deficits and debt levels.

“Our Asia-Pacific GDP forecast is still 4.4% for 2027, same as in September. We only made a material upward revision to our growth forecast for Hong Kong and a significant downward revision to the Philippines,” it said, stressing,“We expect Vietnam and India to be the region's fastest-growing economies in 2027.”

Third-quarter GDP data showed resilient economic momentum across Asia-Pacific, with AI-driven demand boosting technology exports across China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, it noted.“Meanwhile, economies with less exposure to AI such as India have also seen healthy export performance recently,” it said.

While S & P Global expects exports to remain strong amid resilient global demand, technology export growth could peak soon due to challenging base effects and moderating AI infrastructure spending.“We expect India's GDP growth to be 7% in both the current and subsequent fiscal year ending in March,” the report said. India's growth remains supported by strong goods exports, public-sector investment and household consumption, alongside trade diversification and deeper integration into global supply chains. However, the report cautioned,“the growth-inflation mix will become less favorable in the second half of the fiscal year,” citing rising input costs, uneven monsoon and persistent El Niño conditions. (ANI)