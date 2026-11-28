Ohio [US], November 28 (ANI): Defending champions Inter Miami were eliminated from Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 playoffs, losing 1-0 to Columbus Crew in the second game of the round-one, best-of-three series on Friday, reported ESPN. The number-seven-seeded Columbus Crew won the first game of the series 3-0 at Nu Stadium on November 21 and had a one-game advantage at the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Ohio.

Santiago Rodríguez's stunning stoppage-time goal sunk Inter Miami, firing a volley from close range, making it their eighth successive win and their 10th win in 12 games. Now, the Columbus Crew is in the Eastern Conference semifinals after having been at the last place in September. For the second time since Argentine legend Lionel Messi joined the Inter Miami back in 2023, the club has lost in the first round of the MLS since their loss to Atlanta United FC in the third game of the best-of-three series in 2024. This loss to Columbus marks the first time that Inter Miami were eliminated from the first round in just two matches.

Messi finished the 2026 season with 26 goals and 17 assists, earning the MLS Golden Boot, but the team had an inconsistent record all season, with a mixed run at home and just one win against another playoff team since July. Inter Miami heads into their off-season with several tournaments coming ahead, including the MLS sprint season, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup. They are expected to announce their end-of-the-year-roster decisions in the coming days. Inter Miami will kick off the 2027 MLS campaign on February 19 with a home game against FC Cincinnati at Nu Stadium. (ANI)