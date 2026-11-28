Melbourne [Australia], November 28 (ANI): The Australian chair of selectors, George Bailey, said that the omission of ace spinner Nathan Lyon from the squad for the home series against New Zealand was due to him "not having made an impact with the ball in recent matches". Batter Jack Clayton and spinner Corey Rocchiccioli earned their maiden Test call-ups after being named in Australia's 13-member squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, while veteran off-spinner Lyon has been left out for the four-match Test series starting from December 9 at Perth.

"Unfortunately, he just has not quite had the impact over the last few games that we would have liked," Bailey said, as quoted by Cricinfo. Lyon has had a rough run over the last couple of years, having managed just a four-wicket haul in his last 12 Tests, taking 39 wickets at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 59.23. Numbers have plummeted during this year, with just 10 wickets in four Tests at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate of 93.9, with best figures of 3/25.

Lyon has been getting outdone by several of his counterparts from other teams and by his teammates too as of late. During the Test series against South Africa away from home, which Aussies lost 2-1, Lyon took six wickets at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 109.00 and was outdone massively by Proteas spinner Simon Harmer, who took 14 scalps in three Tests at an average of 29.35, with a six-fer and a ten-wicket haul to his name. While playing for New South Wales (NSW), he also went head-to-head with Mitchell Swepson on a spin-friendly Sydney Cricket Ground, taking just four wickets across both innings as compared to Swepson's 11 wickets in the match for Queensland. The match ended in a draw.

The selection call has made a massive change of guard in Aussie spin bowling for the first time in 13 years. Bailey admitted that the conversations with him were "challenging" and hopes that "it is not the end", pointing to how crucial his experience could be during the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to India starting from January next year. In India, Lyon has taken 56 wickets at an average of 27.35, with five five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul, with best figures of 8/50.

"It was a challenging conversation, and the key to that conversation from the panel's point of view was we hope it is not the end for him," Bailey said on Saturday. "We see a path, and I think he can still have enormous value when you project forward to India, on a tour like that with his experience and his skill set for there." "But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him, and I think he is taking a little bit of time. But certainly from our perspective, I hope it is not the end."

On if Lyon is still a guaranteed pick for the India tour, Bailey suggested that he would likely be, saying, "I think given his record there and his experience and his knowledge and how challenging a place that is to tour and the fact we've got five Tests there, no, I do not think it (him not being the top pick) is [something that would happen]."

It is for the first time that Lyon has not been included in a Test squad since his debut in 2011, and his spot became less secure since last year, being omitted from a day-night Test against West Indies in favour of more pacers and during the Brisbane Test in the home Ashes, with Lyon describing the latter as "filthy". He was also left out during the Gqeberha Test during the South Africa tour earlier this year, with Aussies opting for more pace firepower and to accommodate Scott Boland.

His replacement, Rocchiccioli, has been one of the standout performers in the Sheffield Shield since making his first-class debut in 2021. With 170 wickets at an average of 29.66, the Western Australia off-spinner is currently the leading wicket-taker among spinners in the competition. He also made headlines in his most recent appearance against Tasmania, scoring his maiden first-class century at Perth Stadium, the venue set to host the opening Test against New Zealand.

Among the players who featured in Australia's most recent Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Cooper Connolly has also been left out of the squad. Beau Webster is currently not included either, while fast bowler Michael Neser has retained his place among the pace-bowling options. The squad is the first named by Australia since the resurfacing of the 2018 ball-tampering controversy. Four players associated with that tour remain part of the current setup, including captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steven Smith.

The opening Test against New Zealand is scheduled to begin in Perth on December 9, with the series then moving to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The four-match contest will mark New Zealand's first Test series comprising four matches since 1999. The four-Test series between Australia and New Zealand will begin in Perth on December 9, with the opening match scheduled to run until December 13. The remaining fixtures will be played across Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia Test squad vs New Zealand: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc - *One player to be added following round six of the Sheffield Shield.