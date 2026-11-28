MENAFN - UkrinForm) The announcement was made by British Ambassador to Ukraine Neil Crompton in a post on X, Ukrinform says.

“Honoured to join Ukrainian and Welsh partners to unveil a memorial plaque to Welsh journalist Gareth Jones in Kyiv today. By exposing the truth about Holodomor, he gave a voice to those who Moscow sought to silence. His legacy endures in the fight for truth and justice even now,” the diplomat said.

Gareth Richard Vaughan Jones was a British journalist who became the first person in the Western press to report under his own name on the mass famine in the Soviet Union in 1932–1933, including the Holodomor in Ukraine. His reports were published in newspapers including The Guardian and the New York Post. After being banned from entering the Soviet Union, the journalist left for the Far East in late 1934 to continue his work.

On August 17, 1935, The Times reported that Chinese authorities had found Jones's body the previous day, bearing three gunshot wounds. Authorities believed he had been killed on August 12, one day before his 30th birthday. There were suspicions that the Soviet NKVD had been involved in his murder in retaliation for the trouble he had caused the Soviet authorities.

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As Ukrinform reported, on October 3, 2023, a memorial plaque to Gareth Jones was unveiled at the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine in recognition of his contribution to bringing the truth about the Holodomor to light.

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration