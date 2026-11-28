MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The government will introduce a fresh delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha, which includes a provision to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 50 per cent to give immediate effect to the women's quota law.

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The fresh Bill also has a provision that seats reserved for women shall be allotted by rotation in a manner the Delimitation Commission may deem fit.

Since the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is to be replaced by the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which substantially alters its provisions, it is proposed to withdraw the Delimitation Bill, 2026, pending in the Lok Sabha, according to the statement of reasons for withdrawal of the Delimitation Bill, 2026, as stated by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The fresh Bill substantially alters the provisions of the earlier Bill in the following respects – its long title has been revised to provide that the Bill is to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies, besides providing for the readjustment of the allocation of seats and the division of each state and Union territory into territorial constituencies.

The Central government shall constitute a Delimitation Commission soon, maybe after the commencement of the proposed legislation, instead of“from time to time”, according to the statement of reasons for withdrawal of the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

“The definition of the expression 'population' has been omitted and the expression 'latest census figures' has been defined to mean the latest census figures published as on the date of the commencement of the proposed legislation,” it said.

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The duties of the Commission have been recast to provide that the allocation of seats in the House of the People and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assemblies shall be readjusted in accordance with the provisions of the proposed legislation, and the division into territorial constituencies shall be based on the latest census figures, it said.

The seats reserved for women shall be allotted by rotation in such manner as the Delimitation Commission may deem fit.

“A new provision has been made for an increase of 50 per cent in the number of seats, for the purpose of giving immediate effect to the reservation of seats for women under Article 334A of the Constitution,” the statement said.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha on April 16 and 17, 2026.

However, the Bill could not be passed as it failed to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass a constitutional amendment bill under Clause (2) of Article 368 of the Constitution.

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Consequently, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which were consequential to the said Constitution Amendment Bill, were not proceeded with after introduction, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, continues to be pending in the Lok Sabha.

During the discussions on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, concerns were raised over the possible impact of the proposed delimitation exercise on the representation of different states in the Lok Sabha, particularly in view of the variations in population growth across the country, the statement said.

The government has examined these issues with a view to ensuring that the constitutional framework for the next delimitation exercise is clear, balanced and capable of addressing the concerns raised while preserving the representative character, it said.

With a view to giving immediate effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies, the government has decided to bring the new Bill, namely, the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, with revised provisions, and a fresh Bill, namely, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in conformity with the provisions of the said Constitution Amendment Bill, the statement said.