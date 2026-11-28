MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Beijing International Audiovisual Conference opened here on Thursday, bringing together more than 60 international guests from over 20 countries to explore emerging trends in the audiovisual industry and new opportunities for international cooperation. The two-day event is co-hosted by Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau and Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area Administrative Committee.









Under the theme“Traverse Infinite Realms, Shape the Future of Audiovisual”, the conference features one opening ceremony and main forum, eight thematic forums and a series of side events. Participants come from Brazil, Egypt, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and other countries, according to the organizers.

At the opening ceremony, three major outcomes were released: Key Projects Supported by Beijing Grand Audiovisual Initiative, Beijing's“One District, One Specialty” Plan for High-Quality Development of the Broadcasting and Audiovisual Industry, and the 2026 Beijing Grand Audiovisual“Beijing White Jade” Talent Special Program. The releases were widely seen as a fresh signal of Beijing's push for high-quality development in the audiovisual field.

At the main forum, guests from home and abroad exchanged views on digital creative technologies, audiovisual industry innovation, and international communication and cooperation, sharing cutting-edge insights and innovative practices.

Running from November 26 to 27, the conference focuses on the latest trends and hotspots of the global audiovisual industry and serves as a platform for international exchange, industrial cooperation and the presentation of innovative achievements. It is expected to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces in the audiovisual sector, further strengthen the industrial competitiveness, brand influence and international communication capacity of“Beijing Grand Audiovisual”, and contribute Beijing's strength to the innovative development of the global audiovisual industry.

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