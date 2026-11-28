MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”, stock code: 9669.HK) is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the“”) for the six months ended September 30, 2026 (). During the Reporting Period, AI revenue exceeded RMB57 million, representing year on year growth of approximately 465%, while the number of AI customers reached 2,504, up187.5% year on year. Beisen continued to lead the industry in AI monetization. Total revenue increased steadily to approximately RMB593.3 million, up 15.0% year on year, and revenue from cloud-based HCM solutions was approximately RMB478.9 million, up 15.7% year on year. Core HCM solution ARR increased 25.5% year on year and accounted for 61.2% of total ARR. Beisen achieved a historic breakthrough in profitability, with its net profit margin improving to 1.8%, marking its first turnaround since listing; adjusted net profit increased 72.1% year on year, while the adjusted net profit margin reached 5.7%, up 2 percentage points year on year; operating quality also continued to improve, with subscription revenue retention rate reaching 108%, up 3 percentage points year on year.

AI monetization is leading the industry by a significant margin, with contract value increasing nearly fourfold year on year.

During the reporting period, Beisen officially transformed into an AI application company in the HR field. Simultaneously, the company launched Mavens, a one-stop AI HR expert platform, offering over 15 AI HR experts comprehensively covering six core scenarios: strategic operations, talent acquisition, management training, talent development, training and learning, and employee services. Mavens leverages Beisen's proprietary vertical-domain SenGPT model and SenClaw Agent technology, integrating Beisen's over 20 years of HR expertise in People Science, pioneering a new collaborative paradigm of "human HR + digital HR": human HR focuses on understanding the business, setting standards, and making judgments, while digital HR efficiently executes tasks, reshaping the way enterprises manage human resources. Specifically, the AI applications on the Mavens platform fall into two categories: AI Assistants and AI Experts. The first category comprises AI Assistants, which streamline transactional HR tasks, handling onboarding reviews, HR Q&A, etc. Routine employee lifecycle workflows across onboarding, transfers, transitions and offboarding can be delegated to AI Assistants. In contrast, the second category AI experts are capable of providing independent professional judgment, delivering talent analysis, strategic insights, and providing talent appointment recommendations, drawing on the expertise of a seasoned HR veteran in talent acquisition, deployment, development, and retention. This second tier of AI Experts defines Beisen's core competitive differentiation in the HR application field.

During the reporting period, Beisen led the industry in AI monetization by a wide margin. AI contract value exceeded RMB132 million, representing a nearly fourfold year on year increase. The number of AI customers under contract reached 2,504, up 187.5% year on year. New contract value for the three flagship AI Agents - AI Interviewer, AI Leadership Coach, and AI Sales Coach increased by 132% year on year, with net dollar retention (NDR) exceeding 200%. As customers expanded both the breadth and depth of their usage, Beisen's AI-native applications achieved a scalable flywheel effect. New landmark enterprise customers such as Hilton, Naura Technology, Longsys, GAC Toyota, and Chia Tai Tianqing were signed during the reporting period, fully validating the market recognition and competitiveness of its products. In addition, contract value for the Mavens AI upgraded edition surged by 977% year on year to exceed RMB88.53 million, accounting for 67% of total AI contract value in the first half of the fiscal year. The number of customers under contract increased by 301% year on year to 1,758. The upgraded AI edition has become a driving force for both existing customer upsells and new customer acquisition. This momentum is underpinned by the strong competitiveness of Beisen AI products, as well as rising customer willingness to pay for high-value AI solutions.

Beisen's unique advantages and barriers

Beisen's differentiated position in the AI HR field stems from three difficult-to-replicate composite capabilities. First, Beisen has deep People Science expertise. With more than 20 years of practical experience in talent assessment and management, as well as nearly 300 psychology experts, Beisen has accumulated hundreds of millions of real-world assessment samples and developed proprietary expertise in competency, assessment and development methodologies. Second, Beisen has an integrated HR SaaS business and data foundation. Serving over 6,000 medium-to-large enterprises, Beisen has accumulated deep domain knowledge and data across recruitment , assessment , HR administration , time and attendance , payroll , performance and learning . Beisen is the only HR professional company that simultaneously possesses both "consulting" and "software" genes. Third, Beisen has built a professional team of more than 300 forward-deployed engineers to work with clients' business teams, deeply customizing job models and role profiles. This allows AI experts on the Mavens platform to develop within the clients' unique personnel logic, organizational language, and business scenarios, truly transforming "Beisen's AI" into "the clients' AI."

Deepened execution of Core HCM large enterprise strategy drives strong 25.5% ARR growth

Core HCM serves as the cornerstone of Beisen's integrated strategy and the primary gateway for full-lifecycle employee management. During the reporting period, Beisen accurately grasped the refined management needs of large groups with tens of thousands of employees, high-end manufacturing enterprises, and chain retailers, and comprehensively upgraded its product matrix: the AI scheduling expert has more than 100 mature preconfigured rules built in, driving scheduling from experience-based judgment to rule-driven automations; AI versions of HR, leave and attendance, and payroll were launched simultaneously; and the upgraded AI employee assistant 3.0 has reduced HR teams' inquiry workloads by more than 80%.

During the reporting period, Core HCM integrated ARR reached RMB690 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.5%; the number of customers reached 2,989, a year-on-year increase of 19.9%; the customer retention rate was 95%, and the revenue retention rate was 115%. This success was attributed to the continued strengthening of the overall competitiveness of Beisen's products, as well as the explosive growth of Beisen's AI products, which led to stronger customer retention and higher average revenue per customer. During the reporting period, Beisen signed new contracts with several industry leaders, including ZXMOTO, Siemens (China), and Domino's (China).

In the future, Beisen will continue to improve the capabilities and collaboration of its 15 AI HR experts, helping clients more effectively train, utilize, and manage digital HR staff. Simultaneously, it will actively leverage AI agents and intelligent office portals such as Work Buddy, Doubao Work, and Qianwen Office to expand into new clients and scenarios. Beisen will continue to increase investment in FDE (Forward-Deployed Engineers) to drive the application of AI into clients' business scenarios. It will upgrade and iterate its self-developed SenGPT model and self-developed SenClaw technology foundation, increasing investment in AI product development and technology; it will continue to strengthen content research in areas such as talent assessment and training, integrating high-quality content resources to enhance its professional accumulation and content barriers in talent science.

About Beisen:

Founded in 2002, Beisen is the first publicly listed HR SaaS company in China (9669.HK), and has maintained the number one market share in China's HCM SaaS market for 10 consecutive years (IDC data). In 2026, Beisen underwent a comprehensive strategic upgrade to become an AI application company, launching Mavens, China's first one-stop AI HR expert platform, and introducing over 15 AI HR experts to create a new generation of Agentic HR systems.

Leveraging its self-developed PaaS platform, Beisen has created an industry-leading integrated HR SaaS that covers all scenarios including recruitment, assessment, human resources, leave and attendance, payroll, performance, succession, and learning, serving over 6,000 medium and large-sized clients (including 70% of Fortune China 500 companies).

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