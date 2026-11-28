MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) here was on the boil again on Saturday after more than 300 police personnel entered the campus and removed the protest stage of the students,

The students accused the police of using force, beating, and harassing the students.

A student claimed that a large number of police personnel entered the campus at around 6 a.m., alleging that many of them had their faces covered with cloths.

After this, all the furniture and other items on the stage of the protest were removed under their supervision. According to the students, all those items are the property of the campus. However, they were taken out of the campus in two small pick-up vans.

Students alleged that the police scuffled with them when they went to protest this incident and several students, including girls, were dragged away.

A few students were recording pictures and videos on their mobile phones and some claimed that an attempt was made to take away their phones.

"There was an attempt to take away their phones too. This attack was carried out without any provocation," a student said.

The students said that a large number of police were deployed on the entire campus till 7.30 a.m. and the students were not being allowed to go from the hostel towards the gate. They are also facing obstacles while going outside the campus. As the police are spread in different parts of the campus, the students are also facing problems in communicating with each other.

In the wake of the entire incident, the SRFTI authorities issued a statement saying that a section of the students had been illegally staying inside the campus for more than a month. With the intervention of the court and the help of the Kolkata Police, the illegal structure was removed.

One of the institute officials said: "The students were allegedly involved in activities such as lighting fires, playing loud music, partying throughout the day and late into the night under the guise of peaceful protest, illegally bringing outsiders to the campus to intimidate staff and teachers, and consuming drugs or alcohol."

The film educational institution has been in a state of chaos since September 27 due to student protests and clashes with the authorities. The authorities have issued special instructions and suspended classes until December 11. In the meantime, Saturday's fresh police operation has further heated up the situation.