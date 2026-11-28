Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has its final captain of the season! Debjani wins the last captaincy task and takes charge of the house, marking a significant moment as the show moves closer to its finale.

Debjani became the last captain of the Bigg Boss house. RK, Ram Prasad, Sudheer, Naresh, Shiva Kumar, Debjani, and Aman participated in the captaincy task. Before this, massive high drama happened between Trigun and Varshini. Trigun previously called Varshini a characterless person, which became a big controversy back then.

That same controversy came up again. Varshini cried and questioned Trigun, asking what characterless things she did outside or in the house. This led to high drama for a while. Trigun replied that he meant she lacked character in friendship and accused her of creating an unnecessary scene.

Varshini cried to Mukesh, complaining that nobody in the house spoke up when she was called a characterless person. After things cooled down, Ram Prasad, Mukesh, Trigun, and Vamsi competed for the final captaincy contender spot. Ram Prasad won this task. Finally, the main captaincy task happened. Contenders RK, Ram Prasad, Sudheer, Naresh, Shiva Kumar, Debjani, and Aman participated. One person got eliminated after each round. Debjani and RK remained at the end. The other housemates supported Debjani, helping her win. With this, Debjani grabbed the chance to be the last captain.