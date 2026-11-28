MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Provisional cash-market data this month shows foreign institutional investor (FII) net purchases of approximately Rs 1,29,579 crore so far, against DII net sales of Rs 55,454 crore, leaving combined institutional net inflows at around Rs 74,125 crore.

According to analysts, the return of foreign capital represents a significant reversal from October's selling spree.

Institutional flows remained positive this week, although the composition of buying shifted significantly.

Between November 23 and 27, FIIs purchased approximately Rs 17,630 crore, down from Rs 32,647 crore in the previous week.

Average daily FII buying declined from Rs 6,529 crore to Rs 4,407 crore, which is a slowdown of around 32.5 per cent after accounting for the shorter trading week, said analysts.

Indian equities snapped their four-week winning streak as weakness in banking stocks, rising crude prices and caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision prompted investors to book profits.

The Nifty declined 0.75 per cent to close at 25,607.20, while the Sensex fell 0.69 per cent to 83,339.26.

Bank Nifty underperformed, shedding 2.47 per cent to settle at 63,040.90.

The week's defining shift was the loss of leadership by banking stocks, which had been among the principal drivers of November's recovery, said market participants.

After the sharp advance, investors began trimming positions in financial shares, while concerns over domestic inflation, prospect of tighter RBI policy and renewed pressure from crude oil added to the selling pressure.

Indian equities enter the coming week following a pause in the recent rally, with the market's ability to hold key support levels likely to determine the next directional move.

The Nifty's rejection near the 26,000 mark and the sharp reversal in Bank Nifty from record highs indicate that profit-booking has emerged at elevated levels, said analysts.

Meanwhile, the rupee traded weaker by around 0.50 per cent near 92.98, as the Dollar Index hovered around 103.80, keeping the domestic currency under pressure.

-IANS

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