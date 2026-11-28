MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the Union Cabinet's decision to clear amendments to the Constitution Amendment Bill linked to delimitation, saying that the ruling party's sole focus is the elections rather than the country's security.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said: "For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That's why it cares about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, not the country's borders."

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, linked to the proposed delimitation and women reservation legislation.

This paves the way for an increase in the legislative strength of the Lok Sabha, effectively taking it from the existing 543 to around 850 seats. Also, according to multiple TV reports, the increased strength of the lower house will remain frozen for the next 25 years, i.e. till 2051.

The details or the contours of the delimitation bill are yet to be revealed, but reports suggest that the proportional share of all the states will be retained, to pacify the Opposition-ruled and Southern states, in particular, as they have repeatedly flagged getting treated 'unfairly' due to an increase in LS seats.

Meanwhile, according to a report, a provision in the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, allows the Election Commission to undertake delimitation of constituencies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), once they cease to remain under Pakistan's control.

According to a clause in the proposed Bill, the Election Commission may facilitate the delimitation of constituencies "in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, whenever the area ceases to be so occupied".

Under the existing arrangement, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 90 elected seats, while 24 seats earmarked for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will continue to remain vacant.

The proposed provision provides for delimitation in these areas if they come out of Pakistan's occupation in the future.