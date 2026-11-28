MENAFN - IANS) Ghazipur (UP), Nov 28 (IANS) The prime accused in the sensational double murder of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district was arrested on Saturday following an encounter.

The accused, Sonu alias Parvez, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, sustained bullet injuries in both legs during the exchange of fire and was subsequently admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The arrest was made under the Yogi Adityanath government's strict action against criminals, popularly referred to as 'Operation Langda'.

According to police, Jaimun Nisha and her 12-year-old daughter, Iman Nisha, were brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon at their residence in Dharwan village under the Nandganj police station area on the night of November 23. The double murder had created a sensation in the area.

Sonu alias Parvez, son of late Mahmood and a resident of Shriganj under the Nandganj police station area, had been absconding since the incident. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

On November 28, acting on a tip-off about the accused's whereabouts, a police team from Nandganj police station cordoned off the dirt road leading to Devapur near the Western Railway crossing.

According to the police, when the team attempted to apprehend him, the accused opened fire. During the retaliatory action, he sustained bullet injuries in both legs and was subsequently arrested. He was taken to the district hospital for medical treatment.

During a search, police recovered an illegal.315-bore pistol, one empty cartridge, and one live cartridge from his possession. The mobile phone belonging to one of the deceased and the axe allegedly used in the crime were also recovered.

Police said the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the double murder. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The operation was conducted as part of the state government's policy of taking strict action against criminals and ensuring their arrest.