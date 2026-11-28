New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party prioritises electoral interests over national concerns amid the ongoing debate over the Delimitation Bill. In a post on X, Yadav questioned the Centre's focus on redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies, contrasting it with what he described as a lack of concern for the country's international borders. "For the BJP, elections are everything, not the country. That is why it is concerned about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies, but not the country's borders," Yadav said. भाजपा के लिए चुनाव ही सब कुछ है देश नहीं, इसीलिए उसे लोकसभा क्षेत्र की सीमाओं की चिंता है देश की सीमाओं की नहीं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 28, 2026

His remarks come amid the political debate over the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise and the related legislative measures concerning women's reservation and an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha. A 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats, a new constituency map before the 2029 general elections, 33 per cent reservation for women and a freeze on seat allocation until 2051 are among the key features of the proposed women's reservation and delimitation Bills, which are set to trigger one of the biggest electoral and political reorganisations in the country.

The proposed legislative package, cleared by the Union Cabinet, envisages increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, while the maximum strength of state Assemblies will rise to 650. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, is set to witness an increase in its Assembly strength from the existing 403 seats to 650. Under the proposed framework, the Centre plans to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the 2026 Census and undertake delimitation using the 2011 Census for constituency readjustment, while retaining the 1971 Census as the basis for state-wise allocation of seats. The legislative package comprises two Constitution Amendment Bills and one Union Territories Amendment Bill. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill proposes changes relating to the state-wise allocation of seats, with the 1971 Census continuing to determine the proportion of seats allocated to different states. (ANI)