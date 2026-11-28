New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to the Government and people of Timor-Leste on the occasion of the country's Proclamation of Independence Day, congratulating Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas and reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. In a post on X, Jaishankar conveyed his felicitations and emphasised India's continued commitment to deepening its partnership with the Southeast Asian nation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).“Felicitations to FM Bendito dos Santos Freitas, the Government and people of Timor-Leste on their Proclamation of Independence Day. Committed to strengthening our bilateral ties and the India-ASEAN partnership,” Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also recalled President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Timor-Leste in August 2024, sharing a photograph of her participation in the Horta Show hosted by Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta. In his post, Jaishankar recalled,“Rashtrapati Ji participating in the Horta Show hosted by the President Jose Ramos Horta of Timor-Leste during her visit (August 2024).” India and Timor-Leste have continued to strengthen their diplomatic and development cooperation, with bilateral engagement forming part of India's broader outreach to the ASEAN region. Timor-Leste became the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in October 2025, marking an important milestone in its regional integration and engagement with Southeast Asian countries. India has consistently emphasised its commitment to strengthening relations with ASEAN members through cooperation in trade, connectivity, development partnerships and people-to-people exchanges. Meanwhile, Timor-Leste has also made progress in the healthcare sector. The country became the second ASEAN member, after Thailand, to develop a National Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL), according to the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region. The WHO initiative aims to improve access to quality-assured and affordable medical devices, diagnostics and assistive technologies across the region. India was the first country globally to develop a National Essential Diagnostics List, while Nepal was the third. (ANI)