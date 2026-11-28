Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Bill, saying the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats in Parliament and state legislative assemblies would facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women by 2029. He urged all 80 Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support the proposed legislation.“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for the passage of the Delimitation Bill. We are truly grateful. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) has already been passed by Parliament. With the Union Cabinet paving the way for this Bill to be implemented by 2029, it is now ensured that the 50% increase in the number of seats in Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies will facilitate the implementation of a 33% reservation for women,” Adityanath said.

Explaining the proposed provisions, the Chief Minister said the use of the 2011 Census as the basis for delimitation would address concerns raised by southern states regarding their political representation.“The most significant aspect of this bill, which addresses the concerns raised by our South Indian states regarding the potential implications of a new delimitation process, is that it uses the 2011 Census as its basis. The existing number of seats in each state will remain intact, with provisions for an increase. Specifically, there will be a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats, both in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies, and a mechanism will be established, through the Election Commission, to implement women's reservation on a rotational basis for an initial period of 15 years. This is a vital initiative. It is highly commendable that this proposal seeks to ensure at least 33% representation for half of India's population in the national Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies, all without altering existing social or geographical boundaries,” he said.

Adityanath further appealed to all 80 MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support the Bill and facilitate the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.“I urge all 80 Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support this bill and contribute to paving the way for the implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. This is an excellent opportunity to foster a prosperous India through the empowerment of women; we must extend our full support and cooperation to realise the vision of a self-reliant and developed nation. I appeal to all Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support this bill and help clear the path for the implementation of women's reservation,” he added.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation through a fresh delimitation exercise. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. Section 10 of the proposed Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha, along with an increase in the total number of seats in state legislative assemblies. If passed by both Houses of Parliament, the proposed changes would increase the Lok Sabha's strength from 550 to 850 seats.

The Centre's three-Bill package seeks to link the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation, provided for under the 106th Constitutional Amendment in 2023, with a fresh delimitation exercise. Under the proposed sequence, Parliament will first have to approve the Bills, followed by the constitution of a Delimitation Commission to redraw constituencies, after which the women's quota will be implemented. The Centre aims to complete the exercise before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed reservation will also cover women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and is expected to remain in force for 15 years, with reserved constituencies rotating after every three terms. The proposal has, however, drawn objections from the Opposition, which has supported women's reservation but questioned linking its implementation with delimitation. Opposition parties have argued that the quota can be implemented in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha without waiting for a fresh delimitation exercise. The choice of Census data has also emerged as a point of contention. The Opposition has called for using the latest Census figures, arguing that the 2011 data does not reflect current population patterns. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. Southern states have expressed concerns over their political representation, with the proposed uniform 50 per cent increase in seats intended to address concerns regarding relative state-wise representation. The Opposition has also raised concerns over the absence of a separate sub-quota for OBC women and the lack of caste-based population data in the proposed framework.

Earlier, Adityanath offered prayers at Maa Pateshwari Devi Temple in Tulsipur, Balrampur. He subsequently visited a gaushala, where he fed fodder and jaggery to cattle. (ANI)