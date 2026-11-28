MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 28 (IANS) Gulf Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, have launched a campaign titled 'Real Giants Behind Our Giants' to recognise the contribution of families to players' sporting careers, marking the initiative with a special-edition jersey during their ILT20 fixture against Dubai Capitals on Saturday.

The specially designed jersey, featuring the Adani Group's signature gradient colours, was worn by the Gulf Giants players in the November 28 match. The campaign seeks to highlight the sacrifices, encouragement and support provided by families, whose role often remains out of the spotlight despite being central to a cricketer's journey.

Professional cricket frequently requires players to spend six to seven months away from home, travelling across countries and managing demanding playing schedules. During these periods, families shoulder responsibilities back home while providing the emotional support and stability that allow players to remain focused on their careers.

Gulf Giants captain and former South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen said the initiative acknowledged a significant part of professional sport that often goes unnoticed.

“As a family man, I understand how important family support is, particularly in a profession that keeps you away from home for extended periods. Our families make sacrifices that often go unnoticed. They stand by us through the highs and lows, manage things back home and give us the confidence to concentrate on our game. Every time we step onto the field, we know we carry their support with us. I'm glad that Gulf Giants are recognising the people who play such an important role in our journeys,” Klaasen said.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz also welcomed the campaign, underlining the importance of family encouragement during long periods away from home.

“As cricketers, we spend much of the year travelling and competing in different parts of the world, often away from our families. Their patience, encouragement and sacrifices mean a great deal, especially during challenging times. It is wonderful to see the Adani Group and Gulf Giants recognise the people who stand behind the players through this campaign. While we may be the ones taking the field, our families are an important part of everything we achieve,” Gurbaz said.

The initiative reflects the Adani Group's philosophy of 'Growth with Goodness' and its emphasis on family values. It also aligns with the UAE's 'Year of the Family 2026', being observed under the theme 'Growing in Unity', which seeks to strengthen family relationships and promote social cohesion.

The campaign further resonates with the UAE's National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which places family stability and well-being at the centre of the country's long-term social development priorities.

Through the initiative, Gulf Giants aim to bring the message of family support into the sporting arena and acknowledge those whose contributions remain integral to players' achievements.