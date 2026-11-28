Eni: Claudio Descalzi Presents The 25Th World Energy Review Publication
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Eni has published the 25th edition of the World Energy Review, an authoritative statistical report edited and presented by the company to track energy system transformations through data. As highlighted by CEO Claudio Descalzi, this anniversary milestone reinforces Eni's commitment to offering a perspective on energy dynamics.
Eni: Claudio Descalzi provides strategic insights on the WER
Energy security, industrial competitiveness, and environmental sustainability form an inseparable triad of priorities that must be addressed through a unified strategy. Claudio Descalzi emphasized this core commitment as Eni released the 25th edition of the World Energy Review, marking 25 years of authoritative global energy analysis. The report also serves to renew Eni's dedication to delivering actionable clarity on complex market movements. Reflecting on this quarter century milestone, the CEO observed that“for 25 years, the WER has served as a tool for analyzing the evolution of energy markets, helping to understand the challenges and opportunities of a system undergoing continuous transformation”. Addressing current macro-economic realities, Claudio Descalzi also explained that“2025 was characterized by persistent geopolitical tensions, which have intensified further over the course of this year, and by the need to reconcile energy security and sustainability”. In light of these challenges,“the developments observed throughout the year have become even more relevant today, highlighting the need to rethink the scale of investment, as well as how energy demand grows and energy flows interact, confirming an additive model in which traditional energy sources coexist with new ones”. This transformation is also generated by“growing energy demand, increasingly driven by artificial intelligence and data centers; the progressive development of renewable energy sources, alongside the growing importance of new technologies and the complexity involved in managing them; and the continued essential role of conventional energy sources in ensuring security, continuity and affordability”. These realities confirm that goals“need to be pursued in an integrated manner, guided by pragmatism and technological neutrality”, as underscored by the CEO.
Claudio Descalzi: market data, figures, and trends in the WER
The World Energy Review has progressively evolved over the years to reflect the transformations of the entire energy sector, expanding far beyond its initial scope as a tool to analyze oil and gas markets. Indeed, it has broadened its scope to incorporate renewable energy, critical minerals, and indicators such as population trends, GDP growth, and CO2 emissions. This anniversary publication outlines an energy system undergoing structural transformation, shaped by the coexistence of distinct yet interconnected dynamics. As emphasized by Claudio Descalzi, these include growing energy demand propelled by AI and data centers, the expansion of renewable technologies alongside their operational management challenges, and the role of conventional energy sources in securing system continuity, stability, and affordability. Examining the underlying metrics, the WER details that global energy demand reached roughly 15.7 Gtoe in 2025, reflecting an expansion of just over 1%. Meanwhile, the overall energy mix held steady, with conventional fuels – oil, gas, and coal – still accounting for around 80% of global consumption. Specific commodity trajectories saw oil demand rise by 0.9 million barrels per day, while gas consumption grew by 1.2%. Simultaneously, variable renewable installations surged by 12% year over year to surpass one third of total worldwide power generation capacity, paralleled by substantial gains in critical materials, most notably lithium (+29%) and graphite (+13%). Released in two annual stages on eni – the first in July detailing preliminary metrics, followed by a comprehensive breakdown of all variables in October – the World Energy Review reaffirms that energy security, industrial competitiveness, and environmental sustainability represent interconnected objectives. As frequently stated by Claudio Descalzi, these goals must be pursued through an integrated roadmap governed by pragmatic execution and technological neutrality. This approach sets the trajectory for Eni as the company advances next-generation energy solutions while maintaining energy security for global markets.
Eni: Claudio Descalzi provides strategic insights on the WER
Energy security, industrial competitiveness, and environmental sustainability form an inseparable triad of priorities that must be addressed through a unified strategy. Claudio Descalzi emphasized this core commitment as Eni released the 25th edition of the World Energy Review, marking 25 years of authoritative global energy analysis. The report also serves to renew Eni's dedication to delivering actionable clarity on complex market movements. Reflecting on this quarter century milestone, the CEO observed that“for 25 years, the WER has served as a tool for analyzing the evolution of energy markets, helping to understand the challenges and opportunities of a system undergoing continuous transformation”. Addressing current macro-economic realities, Claudio Descalzi also explained that“2025 was characterized by persistent geopolitical tensions, which have intensified further over the course of this year, and by the need to reconcile energy security and sustainability”. In light of these challenges,“the developments observed throughout the year have become even more relevant today, highlighting the need to rethink the scale of investment, as well as how energy demand grows and energy flows interact, confirming an additive model in which traditional energy sources coexist with new ones”. This transformation is also generated by“growing energy demand, increasingly driven by artificial intelligence and data centers; the progressive development of renewable energy sources, alongside the growing importance of new technologies and the complexity involved in managing them; and the continued essential role of conventional energy sources in ensuring security, continuity and affordability”. These realities confirm that goals“need to be pursued in an integrated manner, guided by pragmatism and technological neutrality”, as underscored by the CEO.
Claudio Descalzi: market data, figures, and trends in the WER
The World Energy Review has progressively evolved over the years to reflect the transformations of the entire energy sector, expanding far beyond its initial scope as a tool to analyze oil and gas markets. Indeed, it has broadened its scope to incorporate renewable energy, critical minerals, and indicators such as population trends, GDP growth, and CO2 emissions. This anniversary publication outlines an energy system undergoing structural transformation, shaped by the coexistence of distinct yet interconnected dynamics. As emphasized by Claudio Descalzi, these include growing energy demand propelled by AI and data centers, the expansion of renewable technologies alongside their operational management challenges, and the role of conventional energy sources in securing system continuity, stability, and affordability. Examining the underlying metrics, the WER details that global energy demand reached roughly 15.7 Gtoe in 2025, reflecting an expansion of just over 1%. Meanwhile, the overall energy mix held steady, with conventional fuels – oil, gas, and coal – still accounting for around 80% of global consumption. Specific commodity trajectories saw oil demand rise by 0.9 million barrels per day, while gas consumption grew by 1.2%. Simultaneously, variable renewable installations surged by 12% year over year to surpass one third of total worldwide power generation capacity, paralleled by substantial gains in critical materials, most notably lithium (+29%) and graphite (+13%). Released in two annual stages on eni – the first in July detailing preliminary metrics, followed by a comprehensive breakdown of all variables in October – the World Energy Review reaffirms that energy security, industrial competitiveness, and environmental sustainability represent interconnected objectives. As frequently stated by Claudio Descalzi, these goals must be pursued through an integrated roadmap governed by pragmatic execution and technological neutrality. This approach sets the trajectory for Eni as the company advances next-generation energy solutions while maintaining energy security for global markets.
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