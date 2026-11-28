MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday expressed serious concern over the Supreme Court's order concerning the lighting of the ceremonial lamp atop the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, urging the apex court to reconsider its directive in the larger interests of communal harmony and constitutional federalism.

In a statement posted on X, Tagore said the state Congress unit was deeply concerned about certain aspects of the court's intervention, particularly those relating to temple administration and the involvement of central paramilitary forces in security arrangements.

The Congress leader emphasised that respecting religious beliefs and protecting the right to worship were fundamental responsibilities, while preserving harmony among different communities and maintaining Tamil Nadu's peaceful social environment were equally important.

Referring to the constitution of a panel of retired judges and the deployment of central security forces, Tagore said these measures raised significant questions regarding the respective jurisdictions of the judiciary, the state government, and the temple administration.

He maintained that while ensuring the rule of law was essential, adequate consideration must also be given to the administrative responsibilities of an elected state government and the federal framework enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The Congress MP said matters involving religious sentiments required a sensitive approach that would strengthen mutual trust and confidence among different sections of society without creating apprehensions among any community.

Calling upon the Supreme Court to review its order, Tagore stressed that judicial directives concerning sensitive religious issues should facilitate peaceful resolutions while ensuring that the religious sentiments of all stakeholders were respected.

He reiterated that the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee remained firmly committed to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding constitutional values, and protecting the state's tradition of religious harmony.

The Congress leader further underlined the importance of maintaining a balance between judicial intervention and the constitutional responsibilities entrusted to democratically elected governments, particularly in matters involving public order and religious administration.

The statement assumes significance amid the continuing controversy surrounding the lighting of the sacred lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Tirupparankundram hill, which has triggered a prolonged legal and political debate in Tamil Nadu. Tagore said the TNCC was formally urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its directive without compromising constitutional principles, religious rights, or communal peace.