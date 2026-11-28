MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) A provision in the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, allows the Election Commission to undertake delimitation of constituencies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), once they cease to remain under Pakistan's control, according to a report.

The government is planning to introduce the legislation in Parliament on Monday.

According to a clause in the proposed Bill, the Election Commission may facilitate the delimitation of constituencies "in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, whenever the area ceases to be so occupied".

Under the existing arrangement, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 90 elected seats, while 24 seats earmarked for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will continue to remain vacant.

The proposed provision provides for delimitation in these areas if they come out of Pakistan's occupation in the future.

The proposed legislation comes amid the government's broader plan to undertake delimitation and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Ahead of a special sitting of Parliament next week, the Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a Constitution amendment Bill linked to the proposed changes in the composition of legislatures and women's reservation.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, was approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The proposed amendment provides for increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members and that of state legislative Assemblies by 650 members.

The Bill seeks to amend Article 334A, which deals with reservation for women in legislatures. It proposes adding a proviso to increase the number of seats allocated to each state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha, as well as the number of seats in their respective legislative Assemblies, by 50 per cent of the existing strength.

This provision is understood to address a key demand raised by some regional parties regarding the proposed expansion of legislative representation.