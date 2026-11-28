Mimi Chakraborty, a popular Bengali actress and former politician, has married Siddhartha Dutta! The actress, who will soon appear with Saif Ali Khan in Netflix's Hum Hindustani, allegedly married her long-term lover, Siddhartha Dutta, in a recognised ceremony. After keeping her love out of the public eye, Mimi chose a quiet wedding.

Mimi Chakraborty Wedding: Actress Shares First Pic With Husband From Their Legal Wedding

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Mimi Chakraborty formally married her sweetheart, Siddhartha Dutta 2 days ago at her home in front of close friends and family.

Until the last minute, the 37-year-old actress kept her wedding and spouse a secret. However, shortly after signing the marriage papers, Mimi shared photos from her registered wedding with followers. To keep the mystery surrounding her romance alive, the actress chose to hide Siddhartha's face in her Instagram picture. Mimi kept the description simple, using only three red heart emojis for her wedding post.

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Soon after she posted the photos, celebs and fans filled the comments section with congratulations. Celebrities such as Jeet, Subhashree Ganguly, Darshana Banik, Vikram Chatterjee, Parno Mitra, and countless more wished the newlyweds well and showered them with affection.

Mimi Chakraborty Husband Pics: Pap Pages Show Groom's Face

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While Mimi decided to hide her husband's face in wedding photos, various paparazzi pages released images of Siddhartha Dutta in his groom avatar, exposing his appearance during the event.

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Previously, rumours stated that Siddhartha was a Navy officer. His sister, however, confirmed yesterday that he is a marine engineer rather than a member of the Navy. We also stumbled upon Siddhartha's Instagram profile, @sailorboysid.

Siddhartha's Instagram account is now private, with 883 followers.

When Will Mimi Chakraborty and Siddhartha Dutta Get Married (Social Marriage)? According to sources, Mimi and Siddhartha will marry in a social ceremony on December 5, 2026, in Mimi's hometown. The party is expected to be attended by close friends and family.