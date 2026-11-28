Malayalam romantic comedy Prempaatta, hit theatre on November 27, 2026. After its Kerala theatrical release, audience started sharing first impression on X. It gives a glimps of the movie starring Joemon Jyothir, Saiju Kurup and Anusree and the expectations from audience. It receive a mix of negative with more of positive reviews.

What Are Viewers Saying?

Audience has expressed their views on the movie on X. Many has praised the movie's climax saying its a feel good entertainer and called the movie cute. Some fans also gave live review outside the theatre. While some has said it is a complete disaster. Few found it difficult to connect in first half while the 2nd half was praised for the music and the experience.

Here are some of the X reviews from audience:

#Prempatta in one word is a cute movie. The climax and the love stays in our heart. Go for it

— Crazy Views (@MyCrazyViews) November 27, 2026

❤️‍ PREMPAATTA – Winning Hearts Everywhere!

Positive responses are pouring in! ❤️✨ A beautiful cinematic experience that's connecting with audiences and making its mark.

Have you watched it yet?

#Prempaatta #PrempaattaMovie #PositiveResponse #Mollywood CINEMATIC TALKS (@mhdfys2009) November 28, 2026

#PrempattaMovie remains watchable only because of its tragic climax, writes @Knowmearjun

#Prempattamoviereview

Prathibha Joy (@pratshere) November 27, 2026

#Prempatta is going out to be a feel-good entertainer! ❤️

A surprisingly fun first half with engaging storytelling, lovely character chemistry and kidu comedy scenes. Every character gets their moment, making it an enjoyable watch.

Waiting for the 2nd half ❤️‍

— ROLEX • (@SKMFILMSOfflSa1) November 27, 2026

Watched #Prempaattamovie! ❤️

A fun-filled entertainer with hilarious moments and some genuinely heartwarming scenes. Joemon Jyothir shines with his effortless performance!

A thoroughly enjoyable watch with plenty of fun ❤️

— ROLEX • (@SKMFILMSOfflSa1) November 27, 2026

#prempatta #PrempattaReview ubais (@this_is_ubais) November 27, 2026

#Prempatta is a complete disaster. Nothing more to say!

— Super Mario (@Ach_uz) November 27, 2026

ജോമോൻ ജ്യോതിർ ഒക്കെ എന്തൊരു അവരാതം പിടിച്ച അഭിനയം

— Super Mario (@Ach_uz) November 27, 2026

About Prempaatta

Prempaatta stars 50 college students going to a village that lies along the border of Kerala and Karnataka for the NSS camp. The movie revolves around Shahbaz and Aliya, who fall in love amidst campus connections and experiences during the camp in the village.

Cast And Crew

The cast includes Joemon Jyothir, Saiju Kurup as lead along with other cast Anusree, Rajesh Madhavan, Siddique, Sanju Sivram, Junaiz V P, Nayana Elza, Saafboi, and Tiss Thomas. Lijeesh Kumar has done the screenplay. Prempaatta has been both directed and produced by Aamir Pallikkal under Studio Outsiders. Ankit Menon is the co-producer and composer of the music.