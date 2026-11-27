MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note remembering his late father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 119th birth anniversary.

Beginning his blog with the poetic words,“Nov 28 ki chandni jahaan kahin bhi ho, chamak rahi hai,” the actor expressed his gratitude to everyone who sent birthday wishes for his father.

He wrote:“Nov 28 ki chandni jahaan kahin bhi ho, chamak rahi hai, aur mera maanna hai ki bhale hi woh praat kaal ki surkhiyon mein jagmaga rahi ho, main use sweekarta hoon aur aap sab ke saath sampark kar raha hoon.”

(The moonlight of November 28 is shining wherever it may be, and I believe that even if it is sparkling in the headlines of the early morning, I embrace it and am reaching out to all of you.)

He said that while he may not be able to respond to each message individually, he wanted to convey his heartfelt thanks to all.

“Sabse pehle toh Pujya Babuji ko unki janm tithi par aap sabne jo shubhkaamnayein bheji hain, uske liye main atyant aabhari hoon. Main vyaktigat roop se uttar nahi de paaunga! Sankhya bahut adhik hai aur sabhi ko sambodhit karne mein samay nahi mil paa raha hai. Isliye yahan aap sabke prati apna aabhaar vyakt karta hoon aur unki 119vi varshgaanth, unke janm divas ki badhaai deta hoon.”

(First and foremost, I am deeply grateful to all of you for the wishes you have sent on the birth anniversary of my revered father, Pujya Babuji. I may not be able to respond to each one of you personally, as the number of messages is immense and I am unable to find the time to address them individually. Therefore, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you here and extend my wishes on his 119th birth anniversary.)

Reflecting on his father's timeless words, thoughts and life lessons, the icon said his legacy would remain with generations for centuries to come, adding that the day was dedicated to his beloved father.

“Unke shabd, unke vichaar aur unke jeevan ki seekh, jo unhone hum sabke liye bhet swaroop di hai, woh atulniya hai aur sada, sadiyon tak humare saath judi rahegi! Likhna toh bahut kuch chaah raha hoon, lekin kisi aur din unhe yahan vyakt karunga... Aaj ka din Pujya Babuji ko samarpit!”

(His words, his thoughts and the lessons he imparted through his life as a precious gift to all of us are unparalleled. They will remain with us forever, for generations and centuries to come. There is so much more I wish to write, but I shall share those thoughts here on another day. Today is dedicated to my revered Babuji!)

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was an Indian poet and writer of the Nayi Kavita literary movement of early 20th century Hindi literature. He was also a poet of the Hindi Kavi Sammelan.

He is best known for his early work Madhushala. He was the father of Amitabh Bachchan, and grandfather of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.