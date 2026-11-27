MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Fashion designer and politician Shaina NC recently looked back on her long-standing friendship with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She revealed at their bond goes back to the time when she was beginning her career in fashion and Aishwarya had won the Miss World title. Sharing pictures from a recent gathering with Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Shaina spoke about a friendship that has lasted nearly three-and-a-half decades and recalled designing for Aishwarya when she was just 18.

“Some friendships don't need constant contact. They just need trust. I started my career as a fashion designer when I was 18, then Aishwarya Rai was Miss World. 35 years later, we still pick up exactly where we left off,” Shaina wrote in her social media post.

She added,“No pretence, just a sense of old belonging that only time can build. Some bonds just don't need explaining.” Shaina also spoke about the comfort that comes with old friendships, and said,“What I love about old friendships is the comfort - you meet after months or years, and it feels like yesterday.”

“Aishwarya and I go so far back, from wearing my sarees, to her supporting my social initiatives especially cancer patients and when I was a struggling designer,” Shaina wrote.

Talking about Aishwarya's journey from model to global beauty icon forms a significant part of the story behind the friendship. In 1994, she competed in the Miss India pageant alongside Sushmita Sen.

While Sushmita eventually won the Miss India title, Aishwarya went on to represent India at Miss World and won the international crown later that year. The same year became a landmark moment for India in the international pageant world, with Sushmita winning Miss Universe in May 1994, while Aishwarya went on to win Miss World in November.

Sushmita, in her earlier interview, herself recalled that she initially considered withdrawing from the Miss India competition after learning that Aishwarya was participating. Sushmita had said she was intimidated by Aishwarya's beauty and believed there was little point in competing against her. She even took back her application form.

However, her mother convinced her to participate, telling her that losing after trying was better than giving up without making an attempt. Sushmita eventually returned to the competition and went on to defeat Aishwarya. Talking about Shaina NC, went on to become known as the“Queen of Drapes”, with her work particularly associated with traditional Indian sarees.

–IANS

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