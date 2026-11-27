MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in Shahdara district and recovered an illegal button-operated knife, two stolen mobile phones and a stolen scooter from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Khan, a resident of Rashid Market near the Water Plant in Geeta Colony, Delhi. Police said the arrest was made by a team from Geeta Colony police station during patrolling on November 26.

According to the police, a dedicated team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Prem Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Geeta Colony police station, to maintain strict surveillance over active and habitual criminals in the area and prevent criminal activities.

During patrolling, the police team spotted a suspicious man standing with a scooter near Rani Garden Service Road, close to the SDM Office and Kuda Khatta in Geeta Colony.

On noticing the police personnel, the man allegedly attempted to flee. However, the team chased and apprehended him after a brief pursuit.

During his search, the police recovered an illegal button-operated knife and two mobile phones. The scooter was also seized and subsequently found to be stolen in connection with an e-FIR registered at Geeta Colony police station on November 13.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Geeta Colony police station vide FIR No. 352/26 dated November 26 under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act, Section 106 of the BNSS and Section 103 of the Delhi Police Act.

Further investigation was taken up.

Police said the accused had previously been involved in one criminal case, while further verification of his criminal antecedents is underway.

The operation was carried out by Head Constables Mahender, Krishanveer and Jai Govind under the close supervision of SHO Prem Kumar.

Shahdara District Police said they remain committed to maintaining law and order, preventing crime and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.