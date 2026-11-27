Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Yamuna Pathak, Mahila President of the Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad, on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention in the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy, questioning the Tamil Nadu government's authority to disregard the court's directions. She also welcomed the Narendra Modi-led Union government's renewed initiative to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by 2029.

Speaking on the Thiruparankundram issue, Pathak said,“I welcome the Supreme Court's decisive intervention in the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam controversy… Under what constitutional authority can Chief Minister Vijay's TVK govt disregard a binding direction of the Supreme Court?… We welcome the suspension of the Temple Board of Trustees and the appointment of two retired High Court judges as receivers to administer the temple. We appreciate the contempt notices issued to senior government officials and temple authorities directing their personal appearance on December 15th. The direction to the Chief Secretary to disclose official communications must establish accountability for any political interference. We welcome the lifting of the earlier stay, the lighting of the Deepam on November 28th, and also the permission for devotees to participate, subject to the 50-meter restriction… Let the sacred Deepam illuminate the supremacy of the Constitution, the sanctity of religious freedom, and the inviolability of judicial authority.”

On women's reservation, she said,“I wholeheartedly welcome the Narendra Modi-led Union government's renewed initiative to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by 2029… The reported cabinet approval is another significant step towards translating that constitutional commitment into reality… The proposed uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states addresses concerns over regional representation. Safeguarding the proportional representation of states until 2051 reflects a constructive approach towards cooperative federalism…”

Pathak welcomed the reported Union Cabinet approval, stating that the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats and safeguards for proportional representation of states would address regional representation concerns and strengthen cooperative federalism. (ANI)