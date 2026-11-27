Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has apprehended three wanted accused in connection with the Pune firing case following a police pursuit on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Pune district on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Gauhar Hasan said. The accused were intercepted and apprehended at Palasdev while travelling in a private bus from Manjari in Pune towards Humnabad in Karnataka. According to the police, the three were allegedly attempting to evade arrest by travelling out of the area. The arrested accused have been identified as Kumar Shivaji Gade (25), Harshad Ramakant Sable (24) and Rohit Kashinath Dhongade (22). Further details regarding the arrests and their alleged roles in the firing case are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, Pune City Police have taken six persons into custody in connection with an attempted murder incident reported near Shivajinagar Court in Pune on November 25, 2026. According to an official statement issued by Gauhar Hasan, DCP, Crime Branch, Pune City Police, the six persons taken into custody include Akshay Subhash Chavan (20), Amol Ramchandra Chavan (48), Swapnil Bajirao Gawali (28), Omkar Santosh Pawar (18), Suraj Sadhu Malekar (22) and one child in conflict with the law. On Wednesday, a man was attacked by at least four assailants outside the Shivajinagar Court premises in Pune, police said. The police identified the injured person as Mandar Kivde. He was rushed to a hospital following the attack. According to Pune City Police, the incident took place at around 1.15 pm, when the assailants attacked Kivde with sharp weapons. Two firearms were also recovered from the spot, while police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. Prima facie, no firearm injuries were noticed on the victim, according to feedback from the treating doctors. Kivde is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime Branch), Pune City, Gauhar Hasan said the accused had been identified and that the Crime Branch, along with the local police station, was working to apprehend them. "We have identified the accused, and our Crime Branch, along with the local police station, is actively working on the case. We have information that there were between four and five suspects. As for the total number of people involved--that is not yet clear," Hasan said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) Pune City Sanjay Darade said the attack took place during court hours and the victim was immediately taken to hospital. "About an hour ago, during court hours, an individual named Mandar Kivde was attacked here. According to preliminary information, three to four people carried out the assault. He was immediately hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment," Darade said.