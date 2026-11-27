Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): Akash Deep joined the elite company of Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Madan Lal and Javagal Srinath to become the fifth Indian pacer to take a Test five-wicket haul in New Zealand. Akash Deep achieved this feat during his side's second Test against New Zealand at Wellington, taking 5/99 in his 31.3 overs, including wickets of Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry.

Zaheer has most fifers in Tests on New Zealand soil, with four in seven matches, followed by Ishant Sharma, who had three in six matches. Madan, Srinath and Akash Deep have one five-wicket haul each. Akash Deep, who has made his Test return this year after battling injuries, is the leading wicket-taker in the New Zealand series, with eight scalps at an average of 24.87, with best figures of 5/99.

Coming to the match, India opted to field first, skittling out Kiwis for 356 runs in their first innings. Skipper Tom Latham (59 in 128 balls, with six fours) and Devon Conway (31 in 79 balls, with four boundaries) put Kiwis to a fine start with a 77-run opening wicket partnership. India had Kiwis down to 184/5, but a 63-run stand between Glenn Phillips (36 in 67 balls, with five fours) and Tom Blundell took them past the 240-run mark. Blundell, playing his 50th Test, played a gritty, marathon knock of 211-ball 89, with 10 fours, stitching useful partnerships with the lower-order batters before NZ was bundled out. Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj also took two wickets, and Washington Sundar got one.

At the end of the second session, India was 59/3, with India losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17), with Matt Henry getting one and Kyle Jamieson picking two wickets. (ANI)