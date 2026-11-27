MENAFN - GetNews) "Knead Foot & Body Massage Studio Kitsilano, at the corner of Burrard Street and West 7th Avenue in Vancouver."Knead Foot & Body Massage Studio, which operates three Vancouver studios, offers registered massage therapy at its Kitsilano location at 2299 Burrard Street, with direct billing to many major insurers and online booking.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Nov. 27, 2026 - Knead Foot & Body Massage Studio, a Vancouver massage studio with locations in Kitsilano, East Vancouver and Marpole, offers registered massage therapy (RMT) at its Kitsilano studio at 2299 Burrard Street. Sessions are provided by licensed registered massage therapists regulated by the College of Complementary Health Professionals of BC (CCHPBC).

The Kitsilano studio opened in 2026 at the corner of Burrard Street and West 7th Avenue, a few blocks south of the Burrard Bridge and about three kilometres from Burrard and Georgia in downtown Vancouver. It adds a west-side option to Knead's existing studios at 637 East 15th Avenue in East Vancouver and 7918 Granville Street in Marpole.

Registered massage therapy options

Knead's RMT sessions are organized by focus area. Body Focus sessions can include Swedish, deep tissue, trigger point, myofascial release and passive stretching techniques. Face Focus sessions cover buccal facial massage, including intraoral work on the jaw and chewing muscles. Foot Focus and Abdominal Focus sessions are also available. RMT sessions are offered in 30-, 45- and 60-minute lengths, with Face Focus offered at 45 and 60 minutes.

Direct billing for RMT

Knead offers direct billing with many major insurers for registered massage therapy sessions. Coverage depends on each client's plan, so clients are encouraged to confirm their benefits with their insurer before booking. Direct billing applies to RMT sessions only.

Massage menu

Alongside RMT, the studio's menu includes The Foot, a reflexology session offered in 25-, 50- and 80-minute lengths, with sessions starting at $47. The Body is offered in 60-, 90- and 120-minute lengths. The menu also includes Thai Massage and The Fusion, For Couples sessions, The Chair express sessions and combination services. These spa and reflexology services are separate from registered massage therapy and are not direct billed to insurers.

Bookings for all three studios are made online through Fresha, with links at theknead.

About Knead Foot & Body Massage Studio

Knead Foot & Body Massage Studio is a Vancouver, British Columbia massage studio with locations in Kitsilano, East Vancouver and Marpole. The studio offers registered massage therapy from licensed RMTs regulated by the CCHPBC, along with foot reflexology, body massage, Thai massage, couples and express chair sessions. Its stated mission is to help clients "recover, restore, and re-strengthen the mind, body, and soul."

More information is available at theknead.