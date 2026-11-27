(MENAFN- GetNews) Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, China - Nov. 27, 2026 - A fluid bed granulator suspends powder in a stream of heated air and sprays a binder solution onto the fluidized bed, turning fine powder into uniform granules in one step. This guide explains how fluid bed granulation works, which powders it suits, and what to prepare before requesting a quotation QUANPINA fluid bed granulator (also called a one-step granulator or fluidized bed granulator) is a batch system that combines mixing, wet granulation and drying in a single vessel. Raw powder is loaded into the bowl at the bottom of the column; heated air fluidizes it, and a nozzle sprays binder solution from the top so the powder agglomerates into granules. The same air flow then dries the granules to the target moisture. Compare the fluid bed granulator with a high-speed mixer-granulator before selecting wet granulation equipment. This guide covers how fluid bed granulation works and which feed and product requirements to resolve before a quotation guide explains the equipment and the questions to resolve before selecting a system. For comparisons with other granulation methods, browse our pharmaceutical-drying industry page. Explore QUANPIN's granulation and drying equipment at qpdrying, or discuss your formulation with our team Does a Fluid Bed Granulator Do?A fluid bed granulator turns fine, dusty powder into free-flowing granules by spraying a liquid binder into a fluidized bed. The binder droplets wet the powder surface, the particles stick together into larger agglomerates, and the same heated air evaporates the liquid so the granules dry in the same vessel is therefore a wet granulation process that combines three duties in one batch: mixing the powders, building granules by spray, and drying the granules. The result is a granule with good flowability, narrower size distribution and improved compressibility for tablets or capsules the Process WorksPowder is charged into the conical bowl. Filtered, heated air enters through the perforated distributor plate and lifts the powder into a fluidized state. A spray nozzle at the top of the column delivers binder solution, usually in an atomized cone; the droplets collide with the fluidized particles and wet them, forming agglomerates. Once the target granule size is reached, spraying stops and the bed continues drying with hot air until the moisture target is met key variables are air temperature and flow, spray rate, binder concentration, atomization air pressure and batch time. They must be balanced: too much binder or too fast a spray over-wets the bed and causes lumps; too little leaves fine powder Raw Powder to Dried Granules Prepare a Consistent Powder Charge — Record particle size, bulk density, flowability and moisture. Check whether the powder fluidizes easily; cohesive raw materials may need pre-blending. Fluidize and Preheat — Start the air flow and heat the bed to the process temperature. Confirm the powder is fully fluidized without dead spots before spraying begins. Spray Binder and Build Granules — Set the spray rate and atomization air pressure. Sample during the cycle to track granule size; the bed should stay fluidized, not form lumps. Dry the Granules — Stop spraying and continue hot air flow until the target residual moisture is reached. Do not infer moisture from temperature alone; measure it. Cool, Discharge and Handle — Cool with ambient air, discharge the batch through the bottom bowl, and sieve or mill as the next step requires. Record batch data for repeatability. Four Stages to Check During a Trial

Fluidization — confirm the whole bed lifts evenly without dead spots or channeling.

Granulation — compare spray rate and binder concentration against granule size and yield.

Drying — compare air temperature and flow against measured residual moisture. Discharge — check residues in the bowl, filter bags and nozzle for cleaning and yield. Main Equipment in a Fluid Bed Granulation LineVessel and Distributor Bowl — A stainless-steel column with a perforated distributor plate at the bottom. The conical bowl holds the powder and discharges the finished batch Nozzle and Liquid System — A top-spray nozzle delivers binder solution with atomization air. A peristaltic or diaphragm pump controls the spray rate Heating and Filtration System — Inlet filters clean the process air, and a steam or electric heater raises it to the drying temperature. Air volume and temperature stability set the granulation window Bags and Dust Recovery — Bag filters inside the column capture entrained powder and return it to the bed; they are pulsed clean during operation Fan and Control — The fan pulls air through the bed. The control panel reads inlet/outlet temperature, air flow, spray rate and batch time, and records the cycle and Discharge Arrangement — The vessel can be loaded from the top or through a container below. Discharge is through the bottom bowl into a container or sieve Fluid Bed Granulator ConfigurationsBy Spray Position — Top-spray is the standard for granulation, where binder is sprayed downward into the fluidized bed. Bottom-spray (Wurster) is used for coating and pellet layering Batch Size — Laboratory units from 5 kg per batch to production vessels from 100 L to 1000 L or more, scaled by recipe and plant capacity Control Level — Basic relays and instruments for simple duty; PLC with recipe control for multi-product GMP plants Sanitary Duty — GMP option with mirror-polished contact surfaces, hygienic valves and validated cleaning Fluid Bed Granulation Is UsedPharmaceutical production — tablet granules, capsule granules and pellets where granule size, flowability and residual moisture must meet validated specifications. Learn about pharmaceutical-drying products — instant drink granules, seasoning premixes and nutritional granules where free flow, dust control and solubility are required. Visit our food-drying industry page products — detergent granules, catalyst carriers and specialty chemicals where agglomeration improves handling and reduces dust. See chemical-drying and Practical LimitsFluid bed granulation combines mixing, granulation and drying in one vessel, reducing material transfer and dust. The granules are free-flowing, spherical-ish and compress well, and the process is closed, which suits hygienic and contained production. Air-to-particle contact is efficient, and drying time is short is, however, a batch process limited to powders that can be fluidized. Very cohesive or wet materials need pre-treatment, fine dust can be hard to recover, and the spray window is narrow so formulation and process must be developed together. Trial results should establish the operating window before production equipment is finalized That Influence Performance

Powder properties — particle size, bulk density and flowability set whether the bed fluidizes evenly.

Binder choice and concentration — determines granule strength, solubility and dust level.

Spray rate and atomization — too fast over-wets the bed; too slow leaves fines.

Air temperature and flow — these control drying rate and granule growth; final moisture must be measured.

Filter bag condition — leaks or blinding change dust recovery and yield. Batch size and load level — outside the design range, fluidization becomes uneven. Safety and Operating RequirementsDesign and operation must address the actual material hazards, including combustible dust, hot surfaces and pressurized air. Protective systems and operating procedures require a material-specific assessment by qualified specialists. Explosion-protection and dust-containment measures should be reviewed where the material is combustible the equipment-specific startup, shutdown, cleaning and maintenance procedures. Start the air flow before loading and stop heating before discharge. Inspection frequency should reflect the manufacturer's instructions and the observed service conditions a Fluid Bed Granulator for Your MaterialPrepare a short process specification: batch size, raw powder properties, binder choice, target granule size, target moisture and temperature sensitivity. Add available utilities, installation space, cleaning requirements and any containment needs specifications across the FL series are listed below; every project is quoted against a formulation trial whenever a sample can be provided.

Item Typical configuration Model series FL fluid bed granulator (one-step granulator) Batch capacity 5 kg – 200 kg per batch Vessel diameter 300 mm – 1200 mm Inlet air temperature 40 °C – 120 °C Spray nozzle Top-spray, single or multi Atomization air pressure 0.2 – 0.5 MPa Spray rate 0.5 – 20 L/min Filter bags Bag filter with pulse cleaning Material of construction SUS304 standard; SUS316L optional Surface finish Mirror polish; GMP option Ra ≤ 0.4 µm Control PLC with recipe control and data recording Warranty 12 months after commissioning

Use a trial to resolve uncertainties in spray rate, binder and granule size. Agree on the measurements that will define a successful result before comparing proposals. This gives the equipment supplier a clearer basis for sizing and configuration Asked QuestionsHow is a fluid bed granulator different from a high-speed mixer-granulator? A high-speed mixer-granulator uses a bowl agitator and chopper to shear and knead wet mass in a standing bed. A fluid bed granulator suspends the powder in air and sprays binder onto the fluidized bed. Fluid bed granules are more spherical and porous; high-speed granules are denser and more irregular it dry as well as granulate? Yes. The same hot air flow that fluidizes the bed also dries the granules, which is why it is called a one-step granulator binder liquids can it handle? Water-based binders such as PVP, starch and hydroxypropyl cellulose solutions are standard. Solvent-based binders require a closed, explosion-protected system do I control granule size? Through spray rate, binder concentration, atomization air and batch time. Slower spray and more binder give larger granules; faster spray gives smaller, more porous granules it suitable for GMP production? Yes, within the standard design. Mirror-polished stainless steel, sealed vessel and validated cleaning support GMP-style operation; validate against your site's requirements often should the machine be maintained? Use the manufacturer's schedule and adjust inspection plans to service conditions. Filters, seals, nozzle, distributor plate and instrumentation need appropriate attention; there is no universal interval for every process Your Granulation Project with QUANPINShare your material and powder targets with QUANPIN to discuss equipment selection. Our website provides a starting point; the final configuration should follow a review of your process requirements... or.... Call tel:+86 18912589528, or contact us on WhatsApp.

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Jiangsu Quanpin Machinery Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer dedicated to the research, development and production of low-temperature vacuum drying equipment. Centering on the technological innovation of new-generation low-temperature vacuum drying solutions, we have established in-depth long-term industry-university-research cooperation with a number of scientific research institutions and universities to continuously upgrade our core technologies and product systems.