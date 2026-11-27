MENAFN - GetNews)EBILTECH's Canton Fair journey comes to a successful close. Our exhibition team stayed on-site for consecutive days, engaging global clients with professionalism.

As a global provider of high-density intelligent storage solutions and a leader in low-temperature warehousing, EBILTECH consistently addresses core pain points in global warehousing through technological innovation.

At this fair, we showcased our newly upgraded four-way shuttle. To overcome the stability limitations of traditional barcode positioning under complex working conditions and low-temperature environments, it has been fully upgraded to an RFID addressing and positioning system, greatly boosting the equipment's anti-interference performance, positioning accuracy and adaptability across all scenarios.

During the exhibition, buyers from around the world came with practical upgrade demands for their operations: storage capacity expansion for large and medium manufacturers, efficiency improvement for global warehousing distributors, high-frequency turnover for cross-border e-commerce, flexible distribution for large supermarkets, and extreme low-temperature working conditions for the cold chain industry. EBILTECH's full-scenario, end-to-end high-density storage solutions won wide recognition from clients across multiple industries.

Every achievement stems from our team's dedication and trust from every customer. We welcome global clients to visit our factory to witness our manufacturing strength on site.

About us

EBILTECH (Jiangsu Ebil Intelligent Storage Technology Co., Ltd.) is a leading high-density intelligent warehousing solution provider and warehouse equipment manufacturer in China, certified as a national high-tech and specialized innovative enterprise. We offer one-stop services including intelligent warehouse design, automated warehouse equipment manufacturing, warehouse software development, AS/RS project integration and global after-sales maintenance.