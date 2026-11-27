MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Eye pain, irritation, a feeling of heaviness or pressure can occur for several reasons. Prolonged use of mobile phones, computers and other digital screens, lack of sleep, dry eyes, allergies and vision problems are among the common causes of discomfort. People tend to blink less frequently while looking at screens, which can reduce moisture on the surface of the eyes and lead to dryness, irritation and fatigue.

Eye specialists recommend taking regular breaks from screens, blinking frequently and maintaining a comfortable viewing distance to reduce eye strain. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends the 20-20-20 rule, which involves looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of screen use. Reading in adequate lighting, allowing the eyes to rest and seeking professional advice for persistent dryness can also help.

However, severe eye pain, sudden blurred or reduced vision, redness, sensitivity to light, or eye pain accompanied by nausea or a severe headache should not be ignored. These symptoms may indicate an infection, inflammation or another serious eye condition. Medical evaluation is essential in such cases, and urgent care may be necessary if symptoms are sudden or severe.