Why Do Eyes Hurt, And What Should You Do To Relieve The Pain?
Eye specialists recommend taking regular breaks from screens, blinking frequently and maintaining a comfortable viewing distance to reduce eye strain. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends the 20-20-20 rule, which involves looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of screen use. Reading in adequate lighting, allowing the eyes to rest and seeking professional advice for persistent dryness can also help.
However, severe eye pain, sudden blurred or reduced vision, redness, sensitivity to light, or eye pain accompanied by nausea or a severe headache should not be ignored. These symptoms may indicate an infection, inflammation or another serious eye condition. Medical evaluation is essential in such cases, and urgent care may be necessary if symptoms are sudden or severe.
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